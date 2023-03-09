Traditional Spanish Market is one of the crown jewels of a Santa Fe summer.

One of three heritage events guaranteed use of the Plaza — the others are Santa Fe Indian Market and Fiesta de Santa Fe — Traditional Market returns every July, with Contemporary Hispanic Market along Lincoln Avenue as its complement. Yet despite its premier status as an event that both attracts visitors and provides economic opportunity to artists who keep alive centuries-old traditions, Traditional Spanish Market is struggling.

It cannot be allowed to fade away — or, perhaps just as bad, be turned into something foreign to its character.