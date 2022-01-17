It’s no wonder so many politicians hate to answer questions from reporters. In doing so, elected officials can stick a foot so far down a throat that it can’t be unstuck.
Take the latest gem from House Minority Whip Rep. Rod Montoya, who in declining to comment about the work of House Speaker Brian Egolf, managed to insult so many (“Speaking for progressives: Top House Democrat rises rapidly in New Mexico politics,” Jan. 16).
The Farmington Republican was attempting to contend Democrats no longer stand for the little guy, an argument we expect the GOP to use repeatedly throughout 2022 — from the legislative session that starts Tuesday through the November election.
To win back power from Democrats — New Mexico has gone from being a swing state to one that has voted deep blue in recent years — Republicans must tap into the votes of frustrated voters, convincing the working class the GOP has their backs. To do that, Republicans need the support of enough Hispanics to reduce Democratic margins.
Yet painting the Democratic Party as a rich, whites-first party seems a stretch. Tell that to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, any number of statewide elected officials and many of Montoya’s fellow legislators on the Democratic side of the aisle. But it is clear that is exactly what the Republicans will try to do.
In an interview with New Mexican reporter Daniel J. Chacón, Montoya demurred on Egolf, noting that commenting about Egolf’s work as speaker would be “picking a fight,” before adding: “I can tell you this. The Democrat Party has gone from being a party where they took pride in being for the average person, and now they just are the party of white, rich, liberal progressives. Look at who represents Santa Fe. Brian Egolf and [Senate Majority Leader] Peter Wirth. They don’t have a single connection to traditional New Mexico.”
“Traditional” New Mexico, used in this context, is a way to tell Hispanic residents of the state that Montoya — one of several elected Hispano Republicans — that he, unlike Egolf and Wirth, is like them.
But traditional New Mexico has different meanings.
To a Pueblo Indian, the descendants of the colonial Spanish are relative newcomers, despite more than 400 years. Anglo American settlers began moving here along the Old Santa Fe Trail, their numbers picking up after New Mexico was ceded to the United States in 1848 under the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.
All have traditions that make up this great state. In making the point that the two Anglo leaders of the House and Senate aren’t “traditional” New Mexicans, Montoya did what Republicans so often accuse Democrats of doing — reducing individuals to their heritage rather than their accomplishments.
New Mexico is a multicultural state. It may be its longest and proudest tradition. Today, people from across the globe make their home here.
About the only item of universal agreement is that our chile is the best in the world. Pretty much all else is up for grabs. We again will see that mix of history and political belief in action as the Legislature begins its work today for a 30-day session, with New Mexicans from all backgrounds ready to debate.
What’s certain is this: Of course, background matters deeply in New Mexico. But so do results. The party that provides them generally does better at the ballot box.
