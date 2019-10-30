Money talks. At least when it comes to political campaigns. That’s why Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver dropped out of the U.S. Senate race this week. She heard the money, or the lack thereof, talking.
Rather than draw out a Democratic primary run for U.S. Senate, Toulouse Oliver announced with little fanfare that she was leaving the race and endorsing U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján. She’s going to concentrate on her job as secretary of state, supervising a 2020 election cycle that includes a presidential race at the top of the ballot.
Still, we must confess to disappointment. A contested primary — so long as it’s not ugly or overly divisive — can test candidates for the general election while raising voter awareness. Debates in May make general election candidates sharper come fall, ready to face attacks and parry difficult questions. Primaries help define issues and demonstrate what matters to voters, making for stronger candidates and a better debate of issues when all is said and done.
Luján, already the prohibitive favorite in the Senate race, has no announced opponent in the Democratic primary. He can keep his powder dry for the fall. And there’s a lot of powder. Luján had $1.6 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30, when the third quarter of Federal Election Commission filings ended. Toulouse Oliver reported a measly $85,000.
She framed her exit in positive terms, and despite the spin, Toulouse Oliver has a point. She attacked Luján from the left, supporting impeachment, rejecting corporate PAC dollars and backing Medicare for All early on. Those are positions Luján also has adopted and now must finesse for the general election — he needs to avoid alienating progressive Democrats while trying to keep moderates happy. Primary voters are not general election voters, after all.
That the GOP does not have a marquee candidate will help Luján. So does his money advantage, which likely will continue to grow. As assistant speaker of the House and former chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Luján has made connections with candidates and individual donors across the country, people who back their support with dollars. They have reason to be grateful to Luján — he headed the DCCC when Democrats took back Congress in 2018.
As for Toulouse Oliver, she is plenty busy at home, but we trust she can find a wider platform to share her knowledge of running competent, secure elections and expanding voting access.
Our election system is one other states can emulate. New Mexico uses paper ballots and has an audit trail so that citizens know the results are accurate. Toulouse Oliver also has indicated that she would support more open primary systems — breaking from traditional Democratic orthodoxy — to improve voter participation.
Same-day voter registration is rolling out in local elections Tuesday, another way Toulouse Oliver has led to ensure that voting works for citizens, not bureaucrats. Those are the right priorities for the official in charge of elections.
Sadly, across the United States too many powerful people want to choose their voters — restricting voting times, requiring cumbersome identification and purging voter rolls to cast off legitimate voters. We need people like Maggie Toulouse Oliver available for speeches, television appearances and as consultants to show that there are better, more democratic ways to run elections.
To compete in 2020, both national and state-level Democrats must protect voting rights. That means working to increase voter turnout, improving access to the ballot and pushing back against anyone who would seek to keep citizens from voting. Election experts also need to be available to fight gerrymandering when redistricting occurs after the 2020 census; drawing convoluted districts to protect the party in power is one of the greatest abuses of our current system.
Along with people such as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams — she formed Fair Fight to work for free, fair elections — Toulouse Oliver can be a force in ensuring better voter access and election security.
We will miss the debate in a Democratic Senate primary. But Toulouse Oliver has an important job, and with it, the chance to make a difference at home and nationally to improve our democracy. Stepping back now could mean bigger things to come.
More blind, partisan happy talk by the esteemed editorial board. The headline should be: "Mags now free to continue manipulating elections for her party's benefit." She is the most rapidly partisan hack in our party today, and a socialist one at that. Glad she recognized her obvious abilities and intelligence limitations and dropped out, but she is still way over her pay grade where she is, and dangerous to our democracy.
