Just because it’s “the way things are done” doesn’t mean that’s the way it should be.
City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill likely will be paid more than $35,000 for unused vacation hours when she leaves her job in January.
That’s standard operating procedure for some government jobs. Employees can accrue leave and take it in a lump sum of cash on the way out. She is doing nothing shady. There’s no special treatment here.
And that’s the trouble.
In most private sector jobs, employees either take their vacation time within 12 months or lose it. Such employees don’t have the option of stocking up sick time, vacation time, personal leave or any other time off for months or years, only to take it in cash all at once.
At the city of Santa Fe, meanwhile, top employees carry their leave with them, year after year. While city manager is an important position — key to running the city — even top bosses should take time off. Yes, Santa Fe and the world were in pandemic mode for much of LaPan Hill’s two years as city manager, but taking a break probably is more important in a crisis, not less.
That didn’t happen, and now LaPan Hill’s next life chapter will be cushioned by taxpayer dollars. Her payout amounts to about a fifth of her annual income.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
There is nothing to say the city can’t require all nonunion employees to take their yearly time off within a certain period or lose it.
Such a policy would eliminate hefty payouts to long-serving employees who save up time just to receive a wad of cash upon retirement. In the case of a highly paid executive, such as LaPan Hill, it didn’t take long to pile up time — she’ll have 420 hours, or 10½ weeks, to burn. Paying that time in a lump sum is expensive.
Even if, as LaPan Hill told reporter Sean Thomas, a city manager is “on call all the time” without much opportunity to take time off, it’s not as though the city is without employees who can cover a vacation. Her boss, Mayor Alan Webber, could have made sure the city manager took vacation. Going forward, that boss also can talk to his staff and others to see what policy changes might encourage nonunion employees to take their leave as it accrues.
Currently, the city’s exempt employees — who serve at the pleasure of bosses — are allowed to carry over any unused annual leave to the next calendar year. About 50 other exempt city employees are not subject to carryover caps.
This policy is nothing new. For one thing, it’s a perk to attract top performers from the private sector who sometimes work at government jobs for lower pay but solid benefits. It also provides a safety net for employees who can be fired with little explanation.
Still, the policy is too generous in its current form, especially for employees making top salaries. Former City Clerk Yolanda Vigil received some $93,000 for unused vacation time when she resigned in 2020.
A solution might be as simple as capping the dollar amount that will be paid out, regardless of hours accumulated. That would provide an incentive for people to stop stockpiling time.
Then, come retirement, resignation or termination, taxpayers won’t be paying tens of thousands of dollars in parting.
