For the first time in 40 years, the Rio Grande ran dry on a stretch around Albuquerque.
That happened earlier this month after weeks of triple-digit temperatures and little rainfall. A wet June turned into a hot, dry July.
A few days after the river dried, monsoons returned, bringing heavy, driving rains that pummeled the ground.
Now, floods are washing burn scars from the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in Northern New Mexico. The damage is severe, with the Gallinas Watershed in Las Vegas, N.M., stressed to the point that the city could be without water. On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared an emergency for the city, freeing $2.25 million in funding to alleviate the situation.
There has been a human cost as well — property and lives lost. Tragically, three West Texans died earlier this month in flash floods near Las Vegas.
Flooding is affecting Santa Fe County as well. Tesuque officially received 1.17 inches of rain Tuesday, with cars stranded and mud coating yards and parking lots. In other areas of Santa Fe County, yards flooded and the normally dry San Isidro Crossing over the Santa Fe River ran hard and fast.
With the rains, water again is flowing in the Rio Grande. But these past weeks of hot and dry, then cool and wet, are reminders the climate no longer is predictable.
The extremes are now the normal.
Consider this summer’s weather. June was the fifth-wettest in 128 years, yet 2 million New Mexicans remain affected by drought, according to statistics from the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of Thursday, 11.1 percent of the state was in exceptional drought, with 32.6 percent in extreme drought and 76.2 percent in severe drought.
A study published in Nature Climate Change earlier this year concluded the current 22-year dry period is the worst in the last 1,200 years.
Taking action to combat these issues no longer can be a theoretical exercise or debate filled with hot air and action. Soon, leaders in New Mexico will be forced to make hard choices about their rivers, forests and industries. If not, there may not be rivers, forests and industries — including agriculture — to rely upon.
The upcoming gubernatorial election will be filled with talk about who spent what and how; who’s pro-life or pro-choice; who can best combat crime. But voters should demand more from Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, and Republican Mark Ronchetti. They should also ask much of the U.S. House members who will be running for office because our federal politicians have skin in this game, too.
Managing the environment (or more accurately, factors affecting the environment), creating forward-looking policies about water and working with federal officials on dealing with the state’s national forests and landscape are now as important as who can run the budget or work with the Legislature.
Coming soon is a weighing of agricultural interests versus the needs of urban dwellers. One promising initiative would be investing in water conservation for farms and ranches. The vast majority used in New Mexico is for agricultural purposes; experts estimate a 4 percent reduction in agriculture water usage could equal half the water consumed by cities and industry.
A reckoning is near. And that’s not just hot air, nor incessant rain, nor endless wind.
For 40 years, the Rio Grande flowed continually through Albuquerque. Not this year, and likely, not in years to come.