The midterm election is barely a week old, but that doesn’t mean exhausted voters are getting a break from the never-ending campaign.
For one thing, counting continues in still-undecided races. For another, Tuesday is the day Donald Trump likely has chosen to announce that, yes, he will run for president in 2024.
Despite the GOP taking a shellacking during the midterm, the former president is not going away voluntarily. Though many Republicans are furious with him, Trump appears ready to mount another presidential run.
Even Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen, a Trump fan, is begging the former president to stand down. In a recent piece, Thiessen called Trump one of the greatest conservative presidents in modern times. However, Thiessen also writes, “Another presidential run will obliterate what’s left of that legacy.”
As we learned in his first term, Trump listens to Trump, and usually, only to Trump. It’s unlikely his speech tonight from Mar-a-Lago will be a renouncement of politics.
What remains to be seen is whether the GOP can find the will to quit Trump — not just the man, but the toxic MAGA policies that might please the base but divide the nation.
Thiessen again: “Instead of expanding his coalition by winning over Americans who had not voted for him the first time, he alienated millions who approved of his policies but not of him.”
So toxic was Trump that despite winning 72 million votes in 2020 — the most ever for a sitting president — Biden took 81 million and won the election. Since the election, Trump has doubled down on denying its results and refusing to take responsibility for the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He not only encouraged supporters to march on the Capitol but, with the help of his lawyers, tried to overturn election results to stay in power.
Republicans have been afraid to hold the president to account, with few exceptions. One of them, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, lost her House seat in Wyoming as a result.
Party leaders are now criticizing Trump because they believe his presence sank what should have been a successful midterm outcome for their party. That — and not his attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election — remains the breaking point.
Whether the break between Trump and his party lasts is uncertain. Republicans denounced the president in the hours after Jan. 6 and quickly fell back into line. Many still seem attached to Trump; they may storm off with their leader and split the party if Trump criticism continues. As Sen. Lindsay Graham once tweeted so presciently in 2016: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” And yet, Graham has been one of Trump’s great supporters.
But this year, there’s an heir apparent to Trump — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He’s seen as conservative, feisty and successful in turning Florida from a swing state to one that’s solidly red. He won reelection handily and immediately became a front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
DeSantis is definitely a threat to Trump, evidenced by the former president’s fury when the Florida governor’s name is mentioned. A timely Trump endorsement helped DeSantis win his first race for governor four years ago, and the former president never forgets.
Last week, Trump took to social media to swat down the perceived threat.
“The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump said in Thursday’s statement. “Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!”
At Mar-a-Lago, expect more of the same. Theoretically, Trump could stand down and let the GOP sort out its future. That decision would serve the party — and the nation — well.