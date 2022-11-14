The midterm election is barely a week old, but that doesn’t mean exhausted voters are getting a break from the never-ending campaign.

For one thing, counting continues in still-undecided races. For another, Tuesday is the day Donald Trump likely has chosen to announce that, yes, he will run for president in 2024.

Despite the GOP taking a shellacking during the midterm, the former president is not going away voluntarily. Though many Republicans are furious with him, Trump appears ready to mount another presidential run.

