On Veterans Day, the nation honors the men and women who served their country, risking their lives and health and sacrificing time with family, career advancement and personal autonomy to protect the United States in peace and wartime.
In Santa Fe, we display pride in veterans daily through the “Hometown Heroes” banners along Cerrillos Road, south from its intersection with Rodeo/Airport Road to Interstate 25.
On the banners, we see the faces of our relatives, friends or neighbors who have served. It’s an incredibly popular program, growing from 20 banners in 2019 to 200, with more expected next year. (Visit www.troopbanners.com/SantaFe to learn more about the individuals.)
U.S. Air Force veteran Don Christy spearheaded the project, making Santa Fe the first city in New Mexico to take part. Families who participate pay a nominal fee for the banner — around $150 — and receive a small keepsake replica in return. The banners serve as a visible tribute to the men and women who serve.
As Christy said in an interview earlier this year, seeing the banners gives him the chills.
“It’s humbling for me to see them,” he said.
They are so popular that even with putting banners three to a pole, the program may need room to expand. Christy wonders if banners honoring veterans can be placed in other parts of town. He has a point.
For one thing, driving by at 40 mph means it’s hard to take in the names and faces on display. Surely, banners can be placed in areas where people walk so it would be possible to stop and read the names. Expanding the program through other parts of town would make it accessible to people who don't drive on that segment of Cerrillos Road as part of their routine.
The names and faces can’t help but draw a person in. There are black-and-white photos of World War II veterans — some a little cocky, while others seem impossibly young to be risking their lives. The Vietnam-era veterans are photographed in color, and as we approach contemporary times, more women are featured. The banners displaying veterans of Afghanistan, Iraq and the global war on terrorism remind us peace remains a still-unreached goal for our country and world.
Occasionally, the letters KIA cross the photograph as a grim reminder of the ultimate sacrifice. We see veterans who were prisoners of war, Bataan Death March survivors, Purple Heart recipients.
Honoring veterans pays tribute to patriotism and service. These banners aren’t a glorification of war, but a spotlight on individuals who have chosen to become part of institutions and movements bigger than themselves. In times of war and peace, they left the familiar behind. We should honor their service every day, including this Veterans Day.
One way to pay tribute is to see them as they were when they stepped up to serve. These banners help people do just that.
