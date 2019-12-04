How money is spent reflects values. That’s why supporting the fledgling campaign to divest state educational retirement fund dollars from private prison operators is the right thing to do.
To date, the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education is the first to back the initiative, spearheaded by immigrant rights advocates. It should not be the last.
Campaign backers want the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board to stop investing in index funds that include private prison operators. The investment is relatively small — only $298 million of the fund’s $13 billion — flowing to the Standard & Poor’s 400 Index, which includes private prison operators CoreCivic and Geo Group.
The two private prison companies have benefited from mass incarceration in the United States, with some 2.3 million people behind bars. We lead the world both in terms of number of people and percentage of population, hardly a statistic worth bragging about. It’s clear that for-profit prisons are less about keeping society safe and more about the bottom line.
Private prisons operate with little oversight. As immigration attorney Allegra Love told school board members recently, “My clients are being tortured inside of these places.” She was describing conditions in prisons inside New Mexico where the federal government is holding immigrants, including asylum-seekers who are within their legal rights to seek haven in the United States. They have committed no crimes, yet are treated as lawbreakers.
By divesting from funds that include private prison operators, the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board could be a leader in showing that society will not back businesses whose profit comes from human misery. Prisons are places for punishment, yes, but they should not be places for mistreatment of other human beings.
The school board heard the message and voted unanimously to ask Superintendent Veronica García to send a letter to the retirement board asking for divestment from CoreCivic and Geo Group.
Retirement board executive director Jan Goodwin believes such a request could put retirement funds at risk. While we appreciate that Goodwin is careful with retirees’ pensions, the divestment movement elsewhere in the country shows that it’s possible to pull out of suspect investments and still make money. Educator funds in New York City, Chicago and the state of California already have made the move to divest, as have the seven largest banks in the nation. Both New Mexico teachers’ unions support the initiative as well.
As the world saw in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, protest divestment can serve as a civilized method of changing policies that hurt other human beings. College students began with protests against apartheid and then hit upon the notion of asking their schools to stop investing endowment funds in companies that did business in South Africa — by 1988, a total of 155 colleges had partially divested. They weren’t alone, as cities, counties and states began taking a stance against South Africa’s system of apartheid. By 1994, South Africa elected Nelson Mandela as its president — the anti-apartheid activist had gone from prison to leading his country in just four years.
Protest divestment can work. Using it to slow the growth of private prisons and to change how those prisons operate is worthwhile. Good for Santa Fe Public Schools. This is a movement we should be proud to lead.
