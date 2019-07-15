With photographs of men, women and children behind barbed wire becoming all too ubiquitous, it is easy to become numb to the pain and suffering on our southern border. Frustration sets in, and then helplessness.
The United States has a complicated history, but surely keeping children in the disgraceful conditions found in border camps will not be tolerated. Right? When little seems to change, however, and the leaders in charge look on with indifference, it is time to find ways to regroup and demand better.
All concerned people need to educate themselves — about the camps, about U.S. immigration law and, most of all, how they can be effective both in helping refugees and changing national policy. Toward that end, the Santa Fe Dreamers Project will be hosting an educational forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Church of Santa Fe, 1804 Arroyo Chamiso Trail. The Santa Fe-based Dreamers Project provides free legal services and support for immigrants.
A Facebook post from group Executive Director Allegra Love puts the forum in focus: “This is not to convince anyone that violence and injustice exists, to rant about Trump, or to reiterate horror stories. This is to get to the who, what, where, when and, most importantly, the why of the current crisis. The point is to gain deep understanding so we can find the pressure points to affect change.”
The forum will cover potential raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, migrant children detention and possible changes to asylum law. It’s the opportunity for everyone concerned about U.S. immigration policies to become better informed.
This is increasingly important, not just because of conditions in detention camps. Migrants are not being allowed showers, decent sleeping quarters and are forced to live in conditions conducive to the spread of disease. Reports of abuse in the camps are widespread. Many of the detainees are seeking asylum. They have the right to present themselves and ask for shelter in this country. Seeking asylum is legal, although these migrants are being locked up as criminals.
That could be changing, however, with news this week that President Donald Trump wants to make it more difficult for people to claim asylum. His administration is seeking to stop the flow of Central American migrants by disallowing applications for asylum if people fail to apply for protection in a third country first. Migrants who walk here through another country — Mexico or Guatemala, for example — would have to seek assistance there first or their applications will be turned down. The proposed rule changes could take effect immediately, although it is likely they will be challenged in court.
At the same time, raids have been announced to deport immigrants here without documentation. Communities are on edge, and the forum will provide valuable information about what legal rights individuals have and how neighbors can be of help. On the eve of those raids Friday, Santa Fe was one of a number of cities where Lights for Liberty protests against detention camps took place.
Mass protest does lead to change, as our history shows. But action needs to follow.
For that to happen, people need to understand the issues. Knowledge is key in dealing with the many threads of the immigration story unfolding today. By better informing ourselves, the people of this still-great nation can stop leaders from appealing to the worst in our collective psyche. Stop feeling helpless and get involved.