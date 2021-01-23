The theme of this new year and presidential administration can be summed up in one word: unity.
By dictionary definition, the meaning is clear. It’s “the state of being united or joined as a whole.”
In politics, though, what unity means can depend on who is speaking. It is important for Congress and President Joe Biden to remember voters elected them — both Democrats and Republicans — to deliver on promises. Obviously, members of the two parties have different priorities. In that context, what does unity mean?
It does not mean one side should abandon its principles. Nor does it mean that disagreements aren’t going to occur. But it does mean that the common goal should be governing, not obstructing.
That starts with Congress delivering COVID-19 relief — and in particular, getting the vaccine rollout moving.
That means the legislative branch should consider Biden’s proposed relief package — $1.9 trillion — sooner not later. The Senate already is taking too long to organize — Mitch McConnell, even in the minority, is a master at using the rules to have his way and is attempting to keep his veto power over legislation. That must not continue. The stakes are too high.
In New Mexico, we are seeing difficulties in our vaccination rollout, especially in making sure the right groups of people are receiving their shots. After vaccinating health care workers and first responders in the 1A priority group, there are many reports of confusion for people in the 1B category.
Even as others in 1B are getting vaccinated, senior citizens appear to be waiting. State officials said late last week they are tweaking the system to put seniors first, and that’s the right response as this complicated process rolls out.
But the Department of Health, as busy as it is, must do more to reach out to people who are waiting. A big reason many believe vaccinations aren’t being distributed is because people register for their vaccination and then don’t hear back. Their frustration is real, particularly when they find out others seem to be jumping ahead in line.
Truth be told, many of us will be waiting weeks and months for our turn for vaccinations. Even minimal contact from the state during that period will help relieve worry — a text message or an email with updates. More information, whether through news conferences, Facebook chats, media advertising or other outreach, is necessary.
The lack of information is an odd and politically dangerous fumble for an administration that prides itself on delivering facts — and if given the choice, over-communicating rather than under-communicating. But there’s reason to be optimistic that help is coming.
It’s good news to hear the Biden administration is going to bring in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare to operate mass vaccination sites across the country. He’s promised 100 million doses in 100 days, and making that happen will take intense effort — done right, health experts believe more shots can be delivered.
Obviously, the faster people are vaccinated, the sooner we are on the other side of this pandemic.
The Department of Health deserves credit for setting up an online vaccine registry that is efficient and easy to use. We prefer New Mexico’s system to overnight lines in other states, but delivery of shots seems scattered. Some people get a call from a pharmacy and get a shot or set up a clinic. Others are vaccinated at hospitals. Still others are being vaccinated at Department of Health sites or workplaces.
With the various delivery methods confusing, state officials need to let people know how shots will be delivered and refocus efforts to reach seniors and other vulnerable people. In the 1B group, it’s also essential to ensure teachers are vaccinated; in-person schooling won’t happen without a protected workforce. If that’s going to happen, there must be focused efforts.
But the efficient state rollout of vaccines won’t happen without Congress passing COVID-19 relief legislation, even if support for expanding vaccinations is pulled out of a broader package and passed quickly. Partisan differences or power grabs must not get in the way of getting shots in arms.
Unity isn’t about agreeing on all points of an issue. It is about setting broader goals — in this case, vaccinating millions of people successfully — and then getting it done.
