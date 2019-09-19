It’s too early to say the plan to care for messy and weedy medians will work, but the fact that a plan — a system, if you will — has been developed already is a step forward.
And it is through establishing systems, whether in recruiting police officers, fixing potholes, approving building permits or doing the other work of city government, that Santa Fe will become a more efficient, better-run city.
What is encouraging about the just-announced, 10-point plan for medians is that it recognizes the need to go back to the beginning. Too many of our public spaces, whether in medians or parks, feature plants that won’t thrive here or have too many areas that weeds can flourish in.
They were put in without enough consideration to maintenance in a city that rightly won’t use dangerous chemicals to kill weeds. They are managed, too often, by people with weed whackers, rather than by the more labor-intensive, but effective, pulling of weeds by hand. They are maintained indifferently, if at all, and the Adopt-A-Median program that should ease the city burden for care is less than effective in many parts of town.
All of this must be addressed, from redesigning medians to choosing hardier plants to better scheduling the right sorts of maintenance and improving the Adopt-A-Median program. Boosting that program can make an immediate difference. The city can highlight what is working, the contributions of the businesses that care for the gorgeous medians around the Roundhouse and at the entrance to the city on Old Pecos Trail, and invite more participation on Cerrillos Road and other main streets.
In its news release announcing the program, city officials announced that the invasion of weeds — and the city’s inability to deal with them — is an annual frustration. There’s a bold statement, too. “This summer is the last time we are going to go through this annual cycle of frustration.”
To do that, the city plans to standardize median design, creating templates that can be duplicated and will be designed for ease of maintenance and low water usage. Outside experts — the people who know native plants and gardening — are going to be brought in. The end result will be a unity of appearance for Santa Fe with medians that can be maintained. This point of the plan recognizes the need to start fresh, and that’s important. Credit Parks and Recreation Director John P. Muñoz for understanding the need to do things differently.
Medians that are beyond help will have vegetation removed — evidently some hadn’t been maintained in more than a decade, with the quality of soil so poor only weeds would thrive. Empty is better than weed-filled. Some medians will be “concrete-stamped” something we hope will continue to be a last resort.
That said, the key is to make it harder for weeds to grow, make it easier to maintain the medians and get more community support for beautifying our town. We believe public art can be part of the beautification once the initial cleanup is done — we all have seen work in other cities, including Albuquerque, where beauty comes not through plants, but a small sculpture.
The idea, in the end, is to present Santa Fe’s best face, both for tourists and for those of us who drive the streets daily. We particularly endorse the last point of the proposal, which includes a public education plan to educate residents about their responsibilities when it comes to cleaning bushes, hedges, trees and other vegetation along streets and roads.
Keeping Santa Fe Beautiful is everyone’s job. The median plan will take time, but this weekend — Saturday, Sept. 21, residents can take part in a citywide cleanup, Toss No Mas 2019. Registration takes place from 7 to 9 a.m., 1142 Siler Road, with the cleanup of parks, arroyos and streets going on until noon. Transformations aren’t easy. They take planning, effort and commitment. The median plan is an encouraging beginning.