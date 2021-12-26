Sometimes the timing is just right.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, up for re-election next year, is looking for a signature achievement to burnish her campaign résumé.
Meanwhile, conservation, environmental and preservation groups for years have been looking for a way to pay for a variety of programs and projects that have languished with little or no funding as the state addresses a range of other needs, such as schools, libraries and senior centers.
Hence their joy when her administration recently announced the governor will ask the upcoming session of the Legislature to approve a $50 million property tax bond for an initiative aimed at maintaining healthy watersheds, reducing the state’s growing wildfire risks and enhancing biodiversity, all of which are becoming increasingly more difficult with New Mexico’s warming, drying climate.
If Lujan Grisham and supporters of the idea manage to get it through in the 30-day legislative session that convenes in Santa Fe next month — not a slam dunk — voters in the November election would be asked to approve New Mexico’s first statewide conservation bond, creating a secure funding source to carry out projects to boost our state’s environmental health.
Scott Wilber, executive director of the New Mexico Land Conservancy, sees reason to believe voters would go along with it.
For one thing, he said, “It would have pretty minimal fiscal impact on property taxes.”
Sarah Cottrell Propst, the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department secretary, said the property tax levy to pay off the bond would cost the average household $2 spread out over 25 years, or pennies a year.
For another thing, Wilber said, polling over the past decade has shown strong support for spending on water quality and quantity and wildlife and land conservation. And in a more recent poll by another conservation group, he said, “climate change popped up.”
The administration and bond backers are consequently counting on public support for things like restoring forests and watersheds, thinning trees, preserving historic sites, enhancing farm soil to increase carbon capture, buying and setting aside land for conservation and expanding outdoor recreation.
Officials now must request funding each year from the Legislature, apply for grants or pull money from available revenues, a hit-or-miss proposition depending on the economy.
Though the state currently is flush with money, advocates want to secure a stable source of funds the administration would funnel to a half-dozen state agencies. Those agencies couldn’t use the money for salaries and other operational costs.
While lawmakers would have final say on how the bond proceeds are parceled out, under the administration’s plan Cottrell Propst’s agency would receive $12 million to create conservation easements and restore watershed areas, using a 2010 state law called the Natural Heritage Conservation Act. Aside from an initial $5 million appropriation, the department’s authority to pursue such projects has gone unfunded.
Another key argument for the bond proposal is New Mexico is missing out on millions of dollars of federal matching dollars.
Wilber said New Mexico for years has failed to take advantage of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides 75 percent of the money for projects that support recreation and conservation areas. The primary source of revenue for the federal fund is oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.
It’s not as if this is a novel idea. Other states, as well as cities and counties, have issued similar types of bonds.
Santa Fe County, for example, for decades has been getting voter approval every four years for general obligation bonds to use in acquiring and preserving open space and spending on trails and parks. In response to the most recent such ballot question, county voters in 2020 approved $5.8 million to pay for five projects. Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said $540,000 of that bonding authority has already been encumbered for work on the Santa Fe River Trail downstream from the Siler Road bridge.
Among the benefits to Northern New Mexico that could come from approval of the statewide bond issue, Cottrell Propst said it could help pay for watershed work in Taos Canyon to ease wildfire risks to hundreds of homes, recreational sites and the Rio Fernandez, which she said flows to 23 acequias.
But first, the plan has to clear the hurdles of the lawmaking process, and there likely are challenges. But this is a battle we hope the conservation bond advocates win in the Legislature and at the ballot box.
