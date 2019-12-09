Yes, electoral participation is essential to life in our democratic republic. And, yes, workers who are tied to their desks in an office or stuck on a route checking meters or sitting by a swimming pool as a lifeguard might have difficulty making it to the polls on Election Day.
Just like most other voting-age adults, by the way.
Does that mean that taxpayers should be on the hook for a half-day’s pay so that city of Santa Fe workers have plenty of time to vote? Because that’s what the city is proposing — a half day off for all workers, the better to ensure they have enough time to vote when next year’s Election Day rolls around. The proposal is for next year’s general election, to be evaluated afterward.
We don’t know — yet — what this might cost taxpayers, since that part of the equation was not figured when the proposal was put together. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal come Wednesday during the last meeting of the calendar year.
Increased time off for Election Day is a part of consideration of the city’s 2020 holiday calendar, a way of Santa Fe stressing just how important electoral participation is. Apparently, by meeting time, there will be an estimate of how much this could cost. Currently, workers receive up to two hours of paid leave so they can vote. (Under state law, voters in all sorts of workplaces “shall not be liable to any penalty” for taking up to two hours off to vote, with some exceptions for workers on atypical shifts.)
Let’s be clear. This proposal was made with the best of intentions: improving voter participation at a time when our democratic institutions are under attack. However, there is little reason for any worker — government or private sector — to put off voting until Election Day. With extended in-person early voting periods, including on Saturdays, people can avoid Election Day lines and cast ballots ahead of the rush.
Additionally, voting convenience centers mean that voters no longer are tied to a specific place to cast a ballot, even if they prefer to head to the polls on Election Day. Instead of paying workers not to work, encourage employees to vote early.
For supervisors, scheduling workers for time off while attempting to ensure services aren’t affected would be a headache. That’s not a monetary cost but it certainly would add stress.
For an employer such as the City of Santa Fe, where many workers do not live inside city limits, we can understand how voting on Election Day could cause difficulties. With polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., someone in Albuquerque, stuck in line at 8 a.m., might end up late to work. Two hours could be insufficient for that worker to vote. That’s another reason to encourage early voting.
In the bigger picture, time off on Election Day, whether for two or four hours, isn’t the answer. Improving the anemic voting numbers in the United States will take bolder solutions.
Moving Election Day to weekends would avoid — for most workers — the conflict with the work day. There’s no particular reason Tuesday is the best day of the week for voting. History suggests it was chosen because in 19th-century America, Tuesday was convenient. For voters traveling to the polls, a Tuesday date meant travel could occur on Monday, avoiding the Sabbath. It also would not conflict with Wednesday, market day. Voting the first weekend in November is more convenient in this 21st century.
Another suggestion would make Election Day a national holiday; we don’t disagree that it’s one of the most important days of the year but would prefer not to add another paid federal holiday. If Election Day is going to be a national holiday, one of the current ones would have to go. There’s also the alternative of voting by mail, which has increased turnout in states such as Oregon and Colorado.
In short, we support efforts to increase voter turnout among municipal employees — indeed, among all citizens. Just without taxpayers underwriting the costs.
