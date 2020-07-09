Time is running out for decisions about what to do about in-person school in the fall.
As New Mexico cases of COVID-19 spike upward, it’s clear that what we do in July will determine whether schools open on time. If current trends remain or become worse, in-person schools should not open. Remote learning or a delay in the start of school will be necessary. That’s clear.
The federal administration is pushing hard for schools to open full time, just as if the nation weren’t mired in a pandemic that is not easing up. Yet many scientists, doctors, and state and local leaders are advising caution because indoor spaces are prime places for the virus to spread.
With the opening of schools just weeks away, it’s understandable that parents, school staff members and students are confused, upset and, yes, afraid.
Not only is there worry about whether the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will spread at schools — too many kids, indoor spaces and not enough mask-wearing or hand-washing — parents who work don’t know how they can do their jobs if children aren’t in school as expected.
The tension among all parties, along with a desire to do what’s best for children, is high. Add to that the financial burden like the one Santa Fe Public Schools is facing — fewer dollars overall because of the decline in the price of oil and a state budget that reduced federal coronavirus funding by about $1 million. These dollars — from the federal CARES Act — were designed to help schools offset the costs of mitigating impact of the virus.
Now, the district must do more with less, hardly unusual for educators. But so much more remains to be done.
Schools must increase cleaning and sanitizing, hire enough teachers for in-person and, likely, remote classes and find the resources to test staff members frequently to ensure they don’t have the coronavirus. That’s on top of developing protocols for how to take temperatures daily, ensure mask-wearing for staff and students, feed children and hold recess — all while keeping to safe practices for distancing. They also have to figure out how to quarantine a child who develops a temperature at school or deal with the aftermath of an actual COVID-19 infection in the building.
The beginning of school, by the way, is Aug. 17, according to the Santa Fe Public Schools calendar, while the district’s plan to reopen must go to the Public Education Department by July 15. The state has recommended offering an at-home option while also running a hybrid model. Under that system, half the children would go to school Mondays and Tuesdays and half Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday would be a day to clean and sanitize. That would reduce occupancy in the schools so that children could sit far enough apart to reduce the spread of germs. Mask-wearing would be required.
Superintendent Veronica García is trying to accommodate families and teachers. First, she needs to know how many families want to wait the virus out. Many people are going to choose to use remote learning and keep their kids home. That could reduce the pressure at school, because the numbers of students would be down, making it easier to distance children to avoid infections.
Other families want in-person classes, either because they believe it will be better for their kids or because they have to work and don’t have child care. A hybrid schedule would be hard for them to juggle, with two days in school and three days at home. García also has said the district wants younger children in school, with remote learning easier for middle and high school students. How to keep those younger children from touching will be a teacher’s dilemma, as will enforcing mask-wearing. Teachers, understandably, are concerned about their safety in these infectious times.
The best scenario for Santa Fe might be if enough families chose remote learning. Rather than a hybrid model, lower-enrollment schools could be open all week. Extra cleaning and sanitizing could take place daily after hours, giving parents and school staff a normal schedule. That’s, of course, if the number of active virus cases begins to decrease by the start of school. If current trends remain or become worse, in-person schools should not open.
Uncertainty is exacerbating tension, which will only increase until decisions are made, and even then, flexibility must be essential.
So much to be worked out and so little time to do so. No easy solutions. No one right answer. The wrong answer, though, is to force people into closed quarters if the virus is raging out of control. What we do now — wearing masks, washing hands and staying 6 feet apart — can make the difference so children can return to school. The question is: Will we find the will to act in the best interests of kids?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.