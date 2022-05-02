Gabrielle Kahawai will do anything it takes for students to know they are cared for — at least that’s what Principal Chris Lopez at Gonzales Community School says. And he should know; he’s her boss.
In ways big and small, Kahawai makes a difference for the students in her class. That’s what teachers do.
Kahawai, 33, was recognized for going above and beyond recently, winning a Milken Educator Award and its $25,000 cash prize — a prestigious honor for a teacher. Only two were selected from New Mexico this year. That's out of 60 across the nation. The Milken people bill the award as the Oscars of education.
Here’s what Kahawai does that brought her to the foundation’s attention:
She set up a comprehensive digital classroom for her students during the pandemic and helped other teachers take on digital challenges. She takes students on hikes in the Santa Fe National Forest; is part of the Gonzales site-based management team; helped establish a literary fair for students; and dedicates herself to making sure the classroom is comfortable for all.
“We’re a family here,” she said after the surprise ceremony that honored her with the Milken Award. “And so we really have to build up that community.”
And that’s also what teachers do. They build community in the classroom, creating a place where students are comfortable and can challenge themselves. They pass on important knowledge from books and life, leaving children able to take on the world. They show children an example of compassion and competence.
Across the nation this week, it is Teacher Appreciation Week. And given the past few years, teachers deserve not just our appreciation but our respect.
That means many things. Yes, better pay is important. New Mexico raised teacher salaries significantly in the 2022 legislative session — upping pay by $10,000 with an accompanying 7 percent increase.
These extra dollars could help alleviate the growing teacher shortage in New Mexico and eliminate the need for the use of long-term substitutes. Right now in New Mexico, Public Education Department figures show almost 1,000 classrooms are lacking certified teachers. It could get worse.
Polling data from the National Education Association shows 55 percent of teachers are planning to leave the profession sooner than they had planned.
And no wonder.
Teachers worked through the coronavirus pandemic, often learning digital skills and adapting curriculum. In many states, they returned to classrooms at a time when the risk of being infected with COVID-19 remained high. How schools should operate during the pandemic became a bone of contention, with all sides tugging on the classroom teacher.
Add to that the latest culture war over the teaching of history in classrooms, and it’s no wonder so many educators want to put away their chalk — or in these times, electronic pointer. Who wants to be at the center of a fight no one can win?
But society needs teachers. Children, especially, need teachers. They need to walk in the classroom and see an adult who welcomes them, puts them to work and expects each and every one of them to succeed. And to those who teach special education students, a special thank you. You inspire not only your kids, but the rest of us as well.
Kahawai is that kind of teacher. And she is not alone. Across Santa Fe, New Mexico and the nation, there are teachers putting in long hours, spending their own money on supplies and giving their all to making sure children have the knowledge they need for life. This week, and every week, appreciate those teachers. Say thank you. Teachers deserve no less.