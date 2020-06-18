Here’s some good news for the environment, both from Washington, D.C., and right here in New Mexico.
In D.C., the Great American Outdoors Act — with New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich among the sponsors — passed the Senate this week.
This important legislation fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund. It also would provide $9.5 billion over the next five years to catch up with the maintenance backlog for the National Park Service and other federal land agencies.
For areas like New Mexico, where public lands are abundant, this is wonderful news.
Dollars from the Land and Water Conservation Fund are spent in a number of ways. Sometimes funds pay for playground equipment in cities. Other allocations might support more wild areas, such as the Río Grande del Norte National Monument in Northern New Mexico.
Supporters call it a “game-changer” for New Mexico. They’re right, especially during a pandemic when rural areas have been hit hard with business closures. The New Mexico outdoor economy supports $1.2 billion in income and some 33,500 jobs across New Mexico each year, according to data from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. These funds will help ensure a thriving outdoors industry.
For the Great American Outdoors Act to become law, the House of Representatives must pass a companion bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and the president must sign it. He has said previously, via Twitter, that he would do so.
If approved, the Land and Water Conservation Fund would receive $900 million annually to be spent on conservation and restoration projects across the nation. In New Mexico, the fund has contributed some $312 million in all 33 counties since its creation in 1964. Its impact has been felt all over the state.
Never has the full amount been allocated to the fund — Congress has diverted those dollars to other uses over the years. Now, the law will require all dollars be used as originally intended. Money in the fund comes from royalties paid by energy companies drilling for offshore oil and gas.
Both Heinrich and Udall worked hard for this legislation, not just this year but over previous sessions — testament again to senators who can work across the aisle and remain focused despite the many distractions of our world. For Udall, whose father, Stewart Udall, helped pass the original legislation as secretary of the interior, this is particularly rewarding as he prepares to leave the Senate. The entire New Mexico delegation has supported this effort, including the House members — Torres Small and Reps. Deb Haaland and Ben Ray Luján.
This accomplishment is good for New Mexico, and so is the decision Thursday by the Interstate Stream Commission to stop studying controversial plans for dams and diversions on the wild Gila River. By voting 7-2 to halt studies required as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process, the commission effectively has killed what would have been an expensive ecological disaster in the making.
New Mexico is keeping its last untrammeled river, and the tens of millions of dollars that would have been spent to make water flow uphill can instead by spent on local water conservation or supply projects. This is yet another example of why voting matters. New stream commissioners appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has opposed the project, decided its fate.
The world is an unsettled place right now — pandemics, economic upheaval, unrest over systemic racism, divisions locally over how to present our history and even whether to close a downtown street. That makes it even more important to celebrate progress where we find it.
And this week, the environment scored two important victories. Give credit to all who have worked for years on these complex issues, whether farmers and environmentalists near the Gila to outdoor enthusiasts to elected officials who kept plugging away. Good news, indeed.
