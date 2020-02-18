The 2020 legislative session has broken through previous impasses on funding more early childhood education in New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, working with Rep. Doreen Gallegos and Sen. John Arthur Smith, both Democrats, has succeeded in funding her Early Childhood Trust Fund — she signed it into law Tuesday with bipartisan, overwhelming backing from lawmakers.
This legislation removed the debate from whether the state should tap into the Land Grant Permanent Fund to fund early childhood programs and moved it to a more productive avenue — finding another source of money to expand programs and education for children from prenatal to age 5. These include everything from home visits, child care and pre-K for all children whose parents want it.
To fund the trust, legislators agreed to allocate $320 million, with more coming in the future from such sources as surplus revenue from the oil and gas emergency school tax and federal mineral leasing revenues, eventually building the fund to $1 billion. This will help pay for early childhood programs in perpetuity. The trust fund should provide a steady $50 million a year when fully funded, beginning at $20 million to $30 million a year in its early days. This is important, steady funding, but it is not enough to serve all the children who need support.
That is, if New Mexico wants to ensure that children, once they start kindergarten, are healthy and ready to learn. Yes, this is a responsibility of families — but it is also the charge of the greater community, an example of the village coming together to raise all of our children. Too often, children unprepared for school do not catch up. Early intervention makes sure they can start on day one primed for success.
Because the need is so great, we are heartened to see the proposed constitutional amendment to use a percentage of the Land Grant Permanent Fund remains alive in the waning days of the session. That it remains a possibility is credit to compromise — legislators are talking and making adjustments.
Instead of taking 1 percent of the $19.7 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund as originally conceived, the amended proposal only would divert 0.5 percent. That would amount to some $76 million a year. There also are added protections to preserve the body of the fund; should the permanent fund’s five-year average value dip to $17 billion, early childhood payments would be halted. These changes might be enough to push the amendment through the Senate — it passed the House — and before voters.
The constitutional amendment, House Joint Resolution 1, introduced by Reps. Moe Maestas and Javier Martínez, has been a perennial feature at the Legislature for the last decade — and a loser every year.
Fiscal hawks — Smith, chairman of the important Senate Finance Committee among them — believe the money in the fund is better saved for the time when revenue from the oil and gas industry is smaller.
We have said in the past, and continue to believe, that diverting a small amount of the fund is needed to prepare for that future. Giving all children a better start in life will ensure a thriving, diverse economy for the days when extractive industries actually begin to wane.
In the final hours of this session, we are heartened that this proposed amendment and its promise of additional funding for the needs of young children remains alive. That it does so is a credit to sponsors and supporters, as well as to former opponents who found ways to support the amended proposal.
Sens. Bill Tallman of Albuquerque — who made the recent amendments — and Clemente Sanchez of Grants reversed previous votes to vote yes in the Senate Rules Committee. Sanchez said what the state has been doing in education previously does not work and decided it is past time for greater investment.
And that’s precisely why we want this constitutional amendment to go before voters. What New Mexico is doing is not working. Along with the Early Childhood Trust Fund, money from the permanent fund would help — at long last — come closer to funding programs and education that will change the course of children’s lives. General fund dollars, it goes without saying, still will be necessary.
With stable sources of funding, as well as the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department to direct spending and track results, New Mexico could be on the brink of turning good intentions into better futures for all children.
