The globe is united — people around the world want to see the end of 2020.
But how to celebrate? The traditional gatherings of people in private New Year’s Eve parties or outdoor public celebrations are not — or should not be — happening this year.
It’s wrong to risk the spread of the coronavirus, even for outdoor gatherings, by bringing too many people together at once. And large gatherings still are against the public health order in New Mexico.
So, in 2020, celebrate the end of this horrible year by staying home. The excesses of New Year’s Eves past will give way to good sense.
On the plus side, there should be fewer hangovers come Jan. 1.
In Santa Fe, the party will go on — just virtually. Once more the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club will hold the city of Santa Fe’s New Year’s Eve party, with KOB-TV televising the celebration starting at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
In-person attendance is discouraged, similar to the virtual burning of Zozobra earlier this year. In other words, don’t come to the Plaza. Stay home.
Instead of shivering downtown, people can have low-key celebrations at home, while still enjoying music, fireworks and the raising of the handcrafted Zia symbol, its use authorized by Zia Pueblo.
All to say a not-so-fond farewell to 2020.
In keeping with the theme of this bewitched year, folks celebrating at home can order takeout from a local restaurant. That offers another way to support our neighbors as we work our way through this distressed pandemic economy.
Though it won’t be the in-person celebration of past years, there should be plenty to enjoy. Mayors from around the state have been invited to send their wishes and hopes for their towns in 2021 — and those dreams will be shared during the party, bringing the entire state in on the celebration.
Musician Amado Abeyta will offer a solo guitar performance live from the Plaza, keeping the evening entertaining. There will be a lot to enjoy on the broadcast, culminating in the much-anticipated farewell to 2020.
The highlight, of course, will be the raising of the Zia — the sun symbol with its iconic four rays — against a backdrop of fireworks launched from the roof of La Fonda on the Plaza. It will symbolize renewed hopes for a better year ahead.
Apart but together, we can all sing “Auld Lang Syne,” the traditional song to say goodbye to the old year. Then, let’s raise a toast to the months to come, days we all pray will be better than the past 12 months.
A new year is on the way, along with a different way to celebrate. Stay home and stay the course — that’s how we will make 2021 a better year for all of us.
