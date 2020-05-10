As with so much happening this year, adaptation is the key as cherished traditions give way to new ways of celebrating. The second week in May in Santa Fe is traditionally Bike Week. Not this year.
Instead, local bike lovers have decided to make all of May a celebration of two-wheeling. Welcome, Bike Month, to be marked with the hashtag #rideitoutsantafe. It’s a way for people who love cycling to enjoy riding — complete with social distancing — while promoting this popular exercise. Nationally, it’s Bike Awareness Month, a reminder to all who drive motor vehicles to watch out for traffic on two wheels. Cyclists are welcome to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BikesUnite.
It’s a good time to think about bikes and cyclists because anyone who is on the trails or streets around Santa Fe can tell that bikes are more popular than ever. It’s no wonder.
With the necessary COVID-19 restrictions that have shut down gyms and schools, people are looking for other ways of staying active. They are refurbishing old bikes or buying new ones and taking to the trails and streets to enjoy being outside and getting exercise.
One feature of the local Bike Month is to offer safety tips so all novice riders stay safe as they enjoy their new activity. The month also is about finding virtual ways of people coming together to celebrate biking — encouraging people to bike to the grocery store, to buy a burrito or to pick up a pizza.
There is a public art bike ride and a south-side arroyo and river cruise as well as a challenge to ride the Santa Fe Century routes. The popular 25-, 50- and 100-mile race had to be canceled this year. (You can find out more at santafebikeweek.com or look for Santa Fe Bike Week on Facebook and Instagram.)
Naturally, organizers are encouraging people to ride solo or only with members of their household who are sharing their isolation. That way, there’s less risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Being active doesn’t mean forgetting the protocols that keep everyone safer during the pandemic.
There is one small bright side to the situation — much less motor vehicle traffic on the streets. Less traffic means safer streets for bike riders — not to mention a decrease in auto exhaust, making it easier to breathe even while wearing a mask.
For people who are interested in using their bicycles for transportation and not just recreation, the emptier streets of Santa Fe offer opportunity to explore right now. Who knows? Recreational cyclists might find they want to use their bikes not just for exercise and fun but as a means of transportation. That will reduce auto and truck traffic, decrease carbon emissions and help Santa Fe residents stay healthier. This bike month, get to riding — wearing a helmet, of course — and see where the road leads.
