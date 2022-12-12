Holding onto joy amid the holiday season is no easy task. Not when the days are crammed with lights, noise and unceasing efforts to encourage purchase after purchase.

Yet for those of us blessed to live in Northern New Mexico, retreating from the bustle of the season is simple. Go outside. It can be for a walk on the mountain, where the chill of the air combines with the scent of pines to create a tonic guaranteed to eliminate stress. Strolling outside, whether on a hike or through town on one of our many trails, offers the opportunity to shut out the world.

Or, simply venture downtown. The Plaza — with lights and color — is beautiful this time of year, as are so many homes and businesses around the town center. Just stroll around the Plaza or east on Palace Avenue to breathe the aroma of freshly cut garlands. It’s just one of many areas in Santa Fe where the delicious scents of the season combine with the visual pleasure of stunning holiday decorations. These create an oasis, one we need.

