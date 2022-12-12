Holding onto joy amid the holiday season is no easy task. Not when the days are crammed with lights, noise and unceasing efforts to encourage purchase after purchase.
Yet for those of us blessed to live in Northern New Mexico, retreating from the bustle of the season is simple. Go outside. It can be for a walk on the mountain, where the chill of the air combines with the scent of pines to create a tonic guaranteed to eliminate stress. Strolling outside, whether on a hike or through town on one of our many trails, offers the opportunity to shut out the world.
Or, simply venture downtown. The Plaza — with lights and color — is beautiful this time of year, as are so many homes and businesses around the town center. Just stroll around the Plaza or east on Palace Avenue to breathe the aroma of freshly cut garlands. It’s just one of many areas in Santa Fe where the delicious scents of the season combine with the visual pleasure of stunning holiday decorations. These create an oasis, one we need.
We are fortunate, too, that the many holiday traditions of Northern New Mexico are returning after the isolation of the pandemic.
On Sunday, thousands turned out on the Plaza to witness the reenactment of Las Posadas, that ancient tale of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter as they waited for the birth of their son. The parishioners of Santa Cruz de la Cañada volunteer their time to share this tradition with one and all, along with the staff of the New Mexico History Museum. The tale reminds us all to be kind to strangers, and when the knock comes from refugees seeking shelter, to open the door.
Away from the Plaza, traditional posadas at many area Catholic churches and in some villages will start the nine days before Christmas, ending on Christmas Eve. Participants in the Sunday event, as they put it, were putting on a play for people. When they begin posadas for their churches, it will be a prayer.
That centering prayer, focusing on the wait for a baby’s birth, is another way to absorb the season without giving in to the frenzy. For Christians, it’s not really the Christmas season yet — they are in Advent, those weeks of preparation before the Christ child comes. The lessons of Advent can work for believers and nonbelievers alike: to spend time in reflection about our blessings today and reflect on our hopes for the year ahead.
Such practices are hardly limited to Christianity. In every tradition and culture, in the darkness of winter, people wait for the light.
On Sunday, the annual lighting of the community Menorah will take place on the Plaza on the first day of Hanukkah. Always an important community gathering, it matters more than ever. With the rise in antisemitism, it is essential to stand with our Jewish neighbors and remind all who hate that we in Santa Fe will not tolerate bigotry. The light will prevail.
That light, whether in a candle in a small paper bag, roaring from a bonfire or twinkling through tree branches, helps ensure that even at our busiest, we can be joyful. One favorite holiday tradition that brings families and friends together is so simple. On pitch-black nights, drive around searching for homes where holiday cheer is shared through outdoor decorations. Whether in Pueblos del Sol, the midtown Bellamah or Casa Solana neighborhoods, spiffy holiday decorations bring cheer to our hearts. They remind us of the beauty in our world, both found in nature and created by man.
With just a few weeks to go, don’t let the holiday preparations overwhelm you. Look for joy in the scents of the season, the light in our darkness. Ponder your blessings and give thanks. Hope for a wonderful tomorrow, whatever your circumstances. The holiday season can be a gift — but only if we let it be.