This Fourth of July, forget for a moment about our nation’s great divisions and general air of gloom. That we are discouraged is understandable, considering recent events — pandemic, insurrection, inflation and Supreme Court decisions that strike at the soul.
But these are far from the only hard times in our nation’s history.
The founders won a war against an empire for independence. Other ancestors endured a bloody Civil War, two world wars, a Great Depression, a Cold War fueled by nuclear weapons and cultural divisions every bit as deep as this moment.
Activists battled — some died in the struggle — to gain the right to vote for women and people of color. They took to the streets to end an undeclared war in Vietnam. Gay and trans pioneers risked everything to obtain their rightful places in society, including the right to marry. Isleta Pueblo’s Miguel Trujillo sued in 1948 to win Indian citizens the right to vote in New Mexico.
None of these heroes accepted the status quo.
Brave people have never quit pushing the arc of history toward justice. Because without such determination, that burden moves slowly or not at all.
Today, it is our turn to take up the job of seeking justice for all.
Holding ground and moving forward will take a fierce recommitment to the ideals on which this nation was founded. Here is the original language of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Continuing to meet these ideals will not be easy. Remember, this effort is taking place as some work to return the United States to a time when the ideal of equality was little reflected in everyday life. For much of our history, all were not treated as equals. Many lacked the opportunity for a life through which they could pursue happiness or enjoy the fruits of liberty.
The struggle to make our founding ideals reality is what has made the United States great — an example for emerging democracies around the globe. The struggle continues, some 246 years after the Second Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
We’re fraying at the seams, but this nation will endure. It must endure.
As President Lincoln said at Gettysburg in November 1863, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
The country emerged, battered but whole, from the conflict that divided North and South — enduring against great odds. But the Civil War, in many respects, did not end even after the guns were laid down. Tensions that divided the nation then and since have resurfaced, and many are questioning once more whether a nation so dedicated can endure.
The answer to that question is up to us.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, serving her country as a member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, gave an important speech last week at the Reagan Presidential Library. She is a pariah among many in her party and could lose her seat in Congress as a result of calling out former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the election of Joe Biden in 2020.
She doesn’t care. She said her devotion is to nation, not a political party — or for that matter, a former president. To Cheney, Trump represents a unique domestic threat to this nation, one that must be vanquished. Her words are powerful: “My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back. We must pull back.”
More than that, we can pull back. How to do so — and to return to the business of keeping America great — is something to ponder this Fourth of July.