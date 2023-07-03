Summer, these days, seems less relaxing and more hectic than in the past.
Vacations are short. Kids spend time in camps instead of riding their bikes or hanging by the pool (if, that is, they can book a spot online before the place is booked). Temperatures are hot and AC scarce, and the age-old escape of heading to the air-conditioned comfort of movies is expensive and feels dangerous.
Such is life, circa 2023.
Yet on one day, the Fourth of July, all that comes to a halt. It's a pause to a hectic summer and a return to more serene times. The Fourth is the day for Americans to ponder our liberty and freedom and to thank all the pioneers and patriots who brought us here.
Yes, the United States is one nation divided — culture wars already are hot and heavy ahead of the 2024 presidential election — but it is one nation. Still.
That we survived the American Revolution, the Civil War, two World Wars, the Great Depression, Vietnam and '60s turmoil, 9/11, war in Iraq and Afghanistan and a bitter political divide in the age of Trump to reach July 4, 2023, is a remarkable achievement. The United States of America endures.
And on the Fourth, in Santa Fe, we will do what we do every year. Celebrate with one of our more popular local events, Pancakes on the Plaza. The event is in its 46th year, with the Rotary Club of Santa Fe doing the heavy lifting. Hundreds of volunteers make this happen every year.
Proceeds from the day will go to Rotary Club's Centennial Partners, the Santa Fe Children's Museum and YouthWorks. It's so much fun, and all for a good cause — helping young people.
Santa Fe residents and visitors will go to the historic Plaza, eat pancakes, see classic cars, visit with neighbors and enjoy a day of entertainment and socializing. The Fourth in Santa Fe is a day for our community to return to the heart of the city and make new memories. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. until noon, but events continue after the food is served.
Meanwhile, across town at the Santa Fe Place, work will be taking place to prepare for the free Fourth of July fireworks show. Again, a volunteer group — the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe — is helping prepare for the big event on behalf of the city of Santa Fe. Fun starts at 4 p.m and continues until around 10 p.m. at the mall, with fireworks starting when it's dark enough to light up the sky.
There will be live music, kids' activities, food trucks and a Santa Fe Brewing Co. beer garden before the fireworks take off. It's the perfect ending for a day designed to be celebrated forevermore.
Why the Fourth of July?
Back in that tense summer of 1776, when the American colonists were reconsidering their bond with Great Britain, the soon-to-be revolutionaries met in Philadelphia to debate their path forward. On July 2, 1776, the founders voted to approve the Declaration of Independence — the seminal document setting forth why the colonies were going their own way. It was ratified July 4, 1776, which became the date Americans marked their freedom.
Truth be told, Fourth of July has a much better ring to it than, say, the Second of July.
John Adams, writing to his wife, Abigail, on July 3, 1776 made this comment about the adoption of the Declaration: "I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."
And so it was, and has been ever since. And in Santa Fe, add a side of pancakes.