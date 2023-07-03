Summer, these days, seems less relaxing and more hectic than in the past.

Vacations are short. Kids spend time in camps instead of riding their bikes or hanging by the pool (if, that is, they can book a spot online before the place is booked). Temperatures are hot and AC scarce, and the age-old escape of heading to the air-conditioned comfort of movies is expensive and feels dangerous.

Such is life, circa 2023.

