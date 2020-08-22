The U.S. political climate is beyond strange. So much so, voters across the country are being encouraged to develop a strategy to make sure they can vote and that those votes will be counted in the 2020 election.
The message is clear: Take nothing for granted.
The nation remains in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, where mingling in large groups in enclosed spaces can spread the coronavirus that causes the disease. Health experts are concerned that come November, COVID-19 will have gained additional strength and the presence of seasonal flu will mean that for many, voting in person literally will be life-threatening.
And that’s not even taking into account danger to poll workers — many are elderly and most at risk from the disease.
There’s concern that county clerks will lack enough workers to run in-person voting convenience centers; younger people are being encouraged to sign up to be poll workers. (If you’re interested, learn more about being a poll worker at santafecountynm.gov/clerk/election_worker_signup.)
Because of the pandemic, voters are being encouraged to vote by mail — that means requesting an absentee ballot, a process that went into overdrive in the primary and likely will become even more dominant in the general election.
Here’s where it gets strange.
The president of the United States — who votes absentee by mail in Florida — is openly saying that mail-in voting will lead to fraudulent results. He has questioned whether the results of the election, if many vote by mail, can be trusted. It is clear that President Donald Trump, behind in the polls, wants supporters to question results if he loses.
More strangeness. The U.S. Postal Service is charged with delivering applications for ballots, the ballots themselves and returning completed votes. Yet in an election season when expanded voting by mail has become a possibility for around 75 percent of voters, changes at the Postal Service seem designed to slow the mail — especially removal of high-speed sorting machines and mailboxes. So much so that there is concern the ballots will not arrive in time to be counted in most states, although New Mexico is not one of the states warned about possible problems.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy denies any motive other than a desire to make the constitutionally established Postal Service run more like a business. That’s an argument for another day, but we would point out that a universal mail service — everyone is served no matter how remote — is not a business.
Now, DeJoy is being called on the carpet before Congress, and it remains to be seen whether his fiddling in the operations of the Postal Service will cease during election season. He has promised to halt changes and committed to making sure ballots would be first priority.
Still, many people determined to vote by mail don’t know what to do.
One strategy that makes sense is for voters to request an absentee ballot, fill it out and then return it in person. That can be done at the County Clerk’s Office or at early voting centers; absentee balloting starts Oct. 6 and early voting Oct. 17.
For people less at risk from COVID-19 — they are not elderly and don’t have other risk factors — voting early and in person is another excellent way to ensure your vote is tallied and that lines are reduced on Election Day.
In Santa Fe, County Clerk Geraldine Salazar says absentee, in-person voting at the County Clerk’s Office, 100 Catron St., will start Oct. 6; that’s in addition to absentee voting by mail. Broader early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 31 at various voting centers around the county. Those offer excellent opportunities for people to vote without standing in line or worrying about mail delivery.
In a country where people have died to ensure voting rights for all, any interference in the exercise of this most basic freedom must not be tolerated. Vote — and do so as soon as possible, as safely as possible.
