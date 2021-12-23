The presents have been purchased.
The firewood is pre-positioned.
The food, pans and dishes stand at the ready, awaiting their roles in the meals to come.
The cousins, abuelos and friends — all vaccinated — are on their way.
It's just perfect, but there's one thing left to do: Dig a little deeper.
As we find our way out of COVID-19 — a one-step-forward, two-steps-back experience for the second straight year — the following is a humble request and reminder:
There are people in Northern New Mexico who still need our help — lots of it. And though the eye-popping generosity of the Santa Fe area helped save the day during the holidays of 2020, the sad reality is this: The least fortunate among us are not in much better shape a year later. The virus still rages, and those who are struggling find themselves, if not at the end of their rope, close to it.
Which basically means people still need their neighbors, even those they don't know.
Nonprofits in Northern New Mexico still report the many needs of the poor, the homeless, the disabled, the down on their luck. To aid them is to aid our communities — and make a difference. So, if you can, please give today. There still is time.
For our part, we at The New Mexican are proud to sponsor the Empty Stocking Fund, now in its 40th year. This effort provides a reservoir of aid during the holiday season to people who need help covering rent, medical bills, car and home repairs and other needs. A year ago, as the shock of the pandemic tore through our psyches, the fund raised nearly $600,000. This year, it is headed toward more than $300,000 — and hopefully, far beyond.
But the hard truth is, it's not enough to service the need.
The good news? Beyond the Empty Stocking Fund, there are many, many deserving charities that deserve consideration. We encourage you to see which one warms your heart and offer it your financial support as well.
If you can help with food, clothing, housewares, furniture or even firewood, contact the Salvation Army. The good folks at The Food Depot, Northern New Mexico's food bank, can use your financial gift and multiply it several times over, thanks to their in-bulk buying power. If you can offer a service — say, roofing or home repairs — Habitat for Humanity is an option.
And that's just a start, because the list of reputable nonprofits in Northern New Mexico goes on and on. Remember, there still is time.
Here's the thing COVID-19 has taught all of us in the past two years: Even a quick brush, a tiny interaction, can lead to unforeseen disaster and heartache. But the viral principle also applies to giving: sometimes, even the smallest gesture or gift can make a massive difference. Your 20 bucks, combined with 20 bucks from next door and across Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties, can change the reality for people you don't even know —save people you don't even know.
Yes, it's the holidays, a time filled with emotion; a chance to celebrate faith, community and gratitude. There are many ways to do that, but if you get the opportunity, think about spreading that joy just a few feet down the road with just a few more dollars out of your pocket. It'll bring all of us closer.
We at The New Mexican wish you and your families the happiest of holidays. And we thank you for being our friends and partners.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.