The 16th annual International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe truly does bring the world to our corner of Northern New Mexico with its an annual reminder that we belong to a global community, united by a love of culture, art and respect for traditional ways.
With more than 150 artists from countries around the world, Santa Fe residents and the thousands of visitors who travel here to shop at the market will be able to make any number of international connections. And with each purchase, each conversation with a stranger and through each meeting with an artist, we bring our troubled world closer together.
For the artists, participation in the folk art market is a life-changing event. The funds they earn and take home are often spent in ways that impact whole villages. This isn’t just a place to buy precious artworks. The folk art market is a place that improves our world, one purchase, one artist at a time.
All week long, there are activities to showcase the market and its artists, whether lectures about folk art at the IFAM headquarters, 620 Cerrillos Road, folk art demonstrations and tours in the Santa Fe Railyard and even cooking classes. The always anticipated artist procession takes place on the Santa Fe Plaza, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the market opening party Friday on Museum Hill, and the actual market itself on Saturday and Sunday (July 13-14).
The complete schedule of events, ticket prices and where to purchase information all can be found in the International Folk Art Magazine, published in the Sunday New Mexican, under the direction of creative and editorial director Deborah Villa and magazine editor Pat West-Barker. If you don’t have a copy yet, be sure to pick one up; they can be found at the newspaper office, 202 E. Marcy St., and in racks around Santa Fe.
The magazine, as always, highlights new offerings at market, features profiles of the different artists and contains the details of the varying art forms. This year, the market is launching a community membership drive as a way to increase support. Honorary chair for 2019 is Ndaba Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, and founder of Africa Rising. The magazine contains essential information about how and where to catch shuttles to Museum Hill, complete with maps. Perhaps the most popular feature is the map showing where artists are located. That’s handy for shopping.
One new feature in the 2019 market will showcase a few familiar faces. For the first time, the market’s global reach will expand to include artists from the United States, including local santera Marie Romero Cash, Santo Domingo jeweler Mary Louise Tafoya, Navajo ceramicist Elizabeth Manygoats, Apache fiddle maker Anthony Belvado and North Carolina ceramicist Billy Ray Hussey.
New IFAM chief executive officer Stuart Ashman explained that previously, U.S. artists were not included because they have so many opportunities here, whether local craft fairs or markets such as Spanish Market or Indian Market.
This year, though, the market organizers thought both global and U.S. artists would benefit from being represented in an international setting. The five artists were nominated by the museums of Museum Hill and the School for Advanced Research and meet the market criteria — there’s a focus on female empowerment, creativity, sustainability, cultural preservation and entrepreneurship and social impact.
Those five pillars of the International Folk Art Market were there in its founding and remain strengths of this international gathering. The world is in Santa Fe this week. Now, let’s all go out to meet it.