New Mexico is opening up.
How broadly and how quickly will depend on whether people in the state continue to stay at home, whether businesses can operate safely and if the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be contained despite additional movement in the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order remains in place until May 15. But within the orders, there will be an opening up of certain businesses and the promise of more loosening of restrictions. It depends on us.
Pet groomers and day care will be able to operate and so will veterinarians. Many nonessential businesses that have been closed for weeks can set up curbside and delivery services. Hospitals should be able to offer nonemergency surgical procedures. And so on, a reasonable step forward without returning to pre-COVID days as some states seem bent and determined to do. It depends on us.
Because if these measures work, more changes could be coming by mid-May, including allowing restaurants to open with lower capacity, as well as gyms, salons, hotels and houses of worship operating in limited fashion, using practices that prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yes, it depends on us.
This will happen if people continue to stay far apart when interacting — the recommended distance remains 6 feet — and if individuals wash their hands and wear face coverings in public. The key to progress is individual responsibility in following the guidelines. For example, state parks will be open on a limited basis for day use; don’t throw a party with 100 of your close friends and relatives. Mass gatherings are still not allowed.
The decision to loosen public health orders that have closed businesses, asked workplaces to send employees home and shuttered public schools, comes amid dismal economic conditions that are rivaling those of the Great Depression.
Businesses are failing, thousands of New Mexicans have lost their jobs and gross receipts taxes have plummeted across the state. The economic pain, exacerbated by the plunging price of oil, is real.
The governor’s difficult challenge is to balance the very real needs of individuals to make a living with the equally important necessity of protecting the health and welfare of New Mexicans. This is not about enriching the wealthy. It is about making sure regular men and women can work and that small-business owners don’t lose their livelihoods.
The governor is attempting to move forward with reasoned, science-based steps allowing a gradual reopening of society that keeps in mind the havoc that this novel coronavirus causes. We need only look to McKinley and San Juan counties to see the devastation that occurs in an outbreak — just Friday, the governor agreed to shut down the town of Gallup in another move to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Going forward remains a difficult process. Open too fast and the disease will spread, jeopardizing all the sacrifices to date. Stay shut and the risk of economic devastation threatens New Mexico’s future.
The governor, as she has done throughout the pandemic, remains clear on what matters — keeping New Mexicans safe. She offered this sage advice at her news conference last week announcing a more open New Mexico — all of us should behave as if we have the virus.
That means staying home, as even the relaxed order requires. If you work in an office, stay out of common areas and work away from others. Restrict shopping trips or nonessential excursions. Malls, casinos, gyms, salons and movie theaters remain closed.
For business owners, being able to operate includes the obligation to take safety seriously, providing masks and gloves for workers, sanitizing and cleaning more frequently, installing shields to protect cashiers and marking distances so that people can stay far enough apart. Many businesses will switch to curbside or delivery, and their ability to adapt will help them survive. Some local restaurants, encouragingly, have reported doing bang-up business with pickup orders — that’s a testament to customer loyalty and to the willingness of Santa Fe residents to support their neighbors.
The critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is waning. New Mexicans stayed apart and did not overload the health system. But this is no time for complacency. Open up gradually using best practices. That way, we can balance both the health and welfare of all our residents.
