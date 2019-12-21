President Donald Trump became only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives last week.
Still to be determined is whether his impeachment goes to trial in the Senate, whether he is removed or whether he remains, defiantly, to serve out the rest of his term to face the voters in November 2020.
What can be certain is that the United States remains divided over this man and this presidency.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to bring two articles of impeachment to a vote — Trump was convicted along mostly party lines on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
That same partisan attitude is likely to spill over to the U.S. Senate, where the GOP majority has said it will not remove the president from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in fact, has said he will coordinate what is supposed to be a fair and impartial trial with Trump’s defense team.
Speaker Pelosi, meanwhile, is indicating she might keep the articles of impeachment in the House until she is satisfied there will be a trial — including the calling of witnesses and a full examination of the charges. That, in turn, has led to another pointless argument over whether impeachment actually exists without articles being sent to the Senate.
It’s enough to make the American people tune out, many of whom already have.
Yet it’s essential to pay attention. The president of the United States pressured a foreign government (Ukraine) to investigate a political rival (Joe Biden). The reward for doing Trump a “favor” was that Ukraine would receive military aid authorized by Congress. This was Trump’s abuse of presidential power.
Then, as Congress investigated the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, the president and his allies refused subpoenas to testify and declined to cooperate with a co-equal branch of government conducting its constitutionally authorized oversight. The obstruction occurred in plain sight.
Eventually, the Senate will proceed with a trial. Almost no one believes Trump will be removed, although there are some who believe pressuring more moderate Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, Cory Gardner and Mitt Romney — might erode the president’s GOP support.
For those moderates, a vote against the president beloved of the Republican base would be an act of courage, although a symbolic one. With a two-thirds majority required to remove the president, there’s little chance that enough Republicans in the Senate will defect.
Senate moderates — especially those like Collins and Gardner who face elections in 2020 — are not the only politicians who had to make hard decisions on impeachment.
In the House of Representatives, Democrats elected in the 2018 blue wave from more moderate districts — including New Mexico’s Rep. Xochitl Torres Small — had difficult choices.
A vote for impeachment is contrary to the sentiments of many voters in their districts. Torres Small voted for impeachment despite representing a district that supported Trump in 2016 by a 10-point margin. Already a target of the GOP, Torres Small knew a vote for impeachment would raise the stakes.
But Torres Small has almost a year to explain herself, and we believe she will be able to support her vote to impeach. Voters elect representatives to view the facts and make their best decisions based on evidence. That’s what Torres Small did, and whether it helps or hurts her politically is beside the point. She did the right thing.
And that’s what our leaders in the U.S. Senate must do: cast their votes based on facts and evidence, not allegiance to party or to one person. If they have trouble understanding the case against the president, we suggest some outside reading.
In a widely circulated editorial, the evangelical magazine Christianity Today — founded by none other than Billy Graham — made the best argument against Trump that we have read.
While admitting that too many Democrats had it out for Trump from the beginning, making their investigations suspect, the editorial stated: “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”
Yes, it is, with Trump’s conduct rising to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors that our Constitution says the nation must not tolerate. On to the Senate — and in November 2020, to the voters.
