Presented with a golden opportunity to do the right thing, New Mexico legislators instead did their own thing. They drew a nonsensical map of the state's three congressional districts, presented it with a Christmas bow to national Democratic Party leaders fearful of losing the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, then called it a special session and went home.
Along the way, they widened the gap between Democrats and Republicans, created intra-Roundhouse bruises that likely will turn to scars and created a bizarre 3rd Congressional District that pairs places like Roswell and Santa Fe.
Which in real-world terms, pits parts of Roswell against Santa Fe.
All in all, a full two weeks of work.
That's one way to look at it.
Here's another:
Faced with the near-impossible task of creating maps that link "communities of interest," under immense pressure from Native leaders who believe their time has finally come, and determined to draw lines that could withstand an all-too-predictable court challenge, perhaps from one of its own, the New Mexico Legislature jury-rigged a congressional map that made no one happy but fulfilled its constitutional task.
So there. And maybe Santa Fe and Roswell have more in common than you may think.
Stare at the legislators' handiwork in the special session long enough, and you can believe either of these two scenarios. Maybe both of these two scenarios. Such is the nature of redistricting, a meld of brass-knuckled politics and bloodless mathematics.
What's clear, however, is that while changes to state Senate and House of Representative districts invoke the most passion and rancor — Thursday night's Senate session, laced with bitter tirades over race, ethnicity and fairness, was one for the books — the push to target U.S. Rep. Yvette Harrell in southern New Mexico's 2nd District was the drivetrain behind the whole shebang.
Democrats, who hold unbreakable majorities in the state House and Senate, were clearly driven to find ways to target Harrell for defeat. Midterm elections next fall threaten to push the party out of power in the U.S. House — and every seat, including the 2nd, is vital.
To do their part, Democratic Party leaders in the Legislature took from Republican strongholds in Hobbs and Roswell, then added Democrat-learning areas near Albuquerque to change the long-held imbalance of power that favored the GOP in the south.
But in doing so, Democrats may have outsmarted themselves. The new 3rd District map no longer can be considered a Northern New Mexico walkover (or for that matter, purely Northern New Mexico) for Democrats and the current possessor of the seat, Teresa Leger Fernández. A virtual political unknown at the time, Alexis Martinez Johnson, won 41 percent of the vote in the 3rd District in 2020. Throw in a hunk of southeastern New Mexico, and the conservative voters who come with it, and that race conceivably becomes much more winnable for the GOP.
No matter how you slice it, expect someone to file a court challenge. State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, said he was mulling over the possibility last week.
In the process, New Mexico's 2nd and 3rd districts become alloys of both rural and urban areas. In the long run, that may not be such a bad thing. If there was anything we learned about New Mexico's Legislature during the special session, it's that the fault lines — Democrats vs. Republicans; rural interests vs urban needs; Hispanic interests vs. Native interests vs. Anglo interests — run incredibly deep.
If the Legislature in those ways mirrors the day-to-day concerns of its constituents, then maybe we've all got some thinking to do about what New Mexico is to become.
But for now, these are the maps. We'll see if they produce a more perfect union or are merely a prelude to more discord.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.