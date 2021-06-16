So close.
New Mexico has fully vaccinated 58.7 of its eligible residents, with a goal of 60 percent by July 1 — otherwise known as next Thursday.
Given rates of vaccine hesitation — if not outright rejection — in some parts of the state, we may not reach the desired target, one set by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as a benchmark for returning to normal.
When New Mexico is at 60 percent, the governor has said, the economy can fully reopen.
So close. And yet, officials warned Wednesday in a news conference it’s unclear whether the 60 percent target is going to be reached in the next week.
Does that mean the governor should keep New Mexico closed? Nope.
Here’s why: New Mexico's central registration system — vaccination signups went through a Department of Health website — made it possible to keep track of the numbers of registrations in an organized, efficient manner. What that central site did not do was track the hundreds of people who drove to Colorado or Texas and received shots.
The most diligent shot-seekers who went out of state registered at the website, but we'd wager many did not update their online shot records. In other words, many vaccinated New Mexicans are not going to show up in official totals. A number of residents received shots through the military or on pueblos or reservations as well. The information is supposed to be added to state numbers, but that doesn’t always happen.
If every vaccinated person were properly accounted for, it is quite likely we are at or above 60 percent. And perhaps that's good enough for some to proclaim victory.
We don't think so.
The July 1 deadline was supposed to give urgency to the need for people to be vaccinated. It reminded us that getting the jab protected ourselves and our community — and had the added practical benefit of a fully reopened economy and way of life.
But while coming in at 59 percent may not be failure, New Mexico's lack of momentum — evidenced by the giveaways and game-show gimmicks the state now must employ to encourage vaccination — is a huge disappointment.
Perhaps that's not a surprise.
If there's anything to be learned — or more accurately, repaired — from New Mexico's COVID-19 experience, it's our sense of community. And vaccinations are Exhibit A in the rips within this fabric.
Too often during the pandemic, common sense about how to deal with a grave health crisis have given way to political theatrics. To be certain, that cynical behavior extends to the Big Vaccine Roundup. Many of those who aren't getting the shots seem to pin their rationale on an unhappiness with Lujan Grisham's politics and methods, rather than the simple question of whether getting the vaccine is the right thing to do.
We would argue it is. Unequivocally.
The hard truth is, New Mexico should be far closer to 70 percent than 60.
July 1 is merely a date on the calendar, so we encourage the governor to fully open regardless of what the vaccination rate is on that day. At this point, she has few other options.
But in the meantime, it makes sense for this governor to pound the bully pulpit, not just hand out sweepstakes cash. She has science and the most rational argument of all — the vaccine saves lives.
The state has done better than many others on this front, despite plenty of obstacles. Here’s what NPR said this week: “In fact, New Mexico has emerged as a lone standout among Sunbelt states that tend to have the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.”
But the goal for New Mexico — a state that suffered plenty during the pandemic, and not just on the economic front — should be something far more ambitious than 60 percent by July 1.
We may be close enough.
But that's not good enough.
