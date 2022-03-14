It’s not unusual to hear an epithet or 20 within public education.
Kids curse. Adults curse. They shouldn’t, of course, but it happens. From playgrounds to quiet office settings to the occasional school board meeting, there’s a chance you might hear an expletive wriggle loose from the lips of students — and, yes, adults who should know better.
But the most taboo term in schools — the one almost no one says aloud — is the most insidious, the most dangerous.
It’s something education administrators call “passing the trash.”
Gary Gregor deserves the label and worse. He’s been convicted of child molestation charges in two locales, most recently last week in Santa Fe. He is a cautionary tale — the cautionary tale — for school districts, both in New Mexico and around the nation.
An Exhibit A in how not to handle teachers with serious problems and undeniable baggage.
Before his conviction in the Santa Fe case, Gregor was convicted of molesting three children while working at Española Public Schools’ Fairview Elementary School in 2007-08. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison on the charges there and faces up to 84 years for raping two Santa Fe students — though it’s difficult to believe his incarceration could ever totally erase the damage he’s done to his victims.
Taxpayers paid a price as well: The Española school district paid $21 million to the plaintiffs in a civil case.
Gregor’s case was so horrific, his case was part of an ABC News Nightline feature entitled, naturally enough, “Passing the Trash.”
Before coming to New Mexico, Gregor had worked at schools in Utah and Montana. He’d been accused of inappropriate behavior with underage girls in both states, according to testimony at a previous sentencing hearing, though he was never criminally charged.
Though Gregor’s trail of damage ended in Española, it actually began in Santa Fe.
He began teaching here in 2001. In 2004, employees at the Museum of International Folk Art reported to school officials they’d seen Gregor inappropriately touch fourth graders from Agua Fría Elementary School. He eventually was served a notice of discharge, but after he agreed to resign, no one reported him to police. Santa Fe school district officials at the time agreed to provide a neutral recommendation to his next employer.
And there it is. By saying nothing, the disaster continued.
Fast-forward to 2022.
There is no other way to put it: Gary Gregor is a black eye for the education profession as a whole. But there is the possibility something can be learned.
Gregor’s mug shot should be present in every HR office in New Mexico’s 89 school districts — a reminder of the damage passing the trash can inflict, in human terms and financial cost. Wise school officials will take even greater care as they hire teachers from other places, making sure backgrounds check out and taking a step back from anything that smacks of a “neutral” recommendation.
There is no industry immune to hiring a problem employee — not education, not journalism, not government. But the standards are higher for some, and in education, the standards should be highest. It deals with children. Here’s hoping school districts in New Mexico and around the country recommit to making sure passing the trash is a thing of the past.
