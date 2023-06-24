The Supreme Court giveth. The Supreme Court taketh away.

That’s the reality for Native people as they react to important decisions about their lives and welfare made by the court in recent weeks.

First, the surprise decision. The conservative court upheld the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act with a 7-2 vote, a result both welcome and surprising. Many in Indian Country had braced themselves for the court to decide that Native tribes would have little say in what happens to the children of its members.

Recommended for you