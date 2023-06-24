The Supreme Court giveth. The Supreme Court taketh away.
That’s the reality for Native people as they react to important decisions about their lives and welfare made by the court in recent weeks.
First, the surprise decision. The conservative court upheld the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act with a 7-2 vote, a result both welcome and surprising. Many in Indian Country had braced themselves for the court to decide that Native tribes would have little say in what happens to the children of its members.
Instead, the decision means under the law, it still will be a requirement to give preference to placing adoptable Native children with Native families. The ruling was rightly seen as a major victory for tribes, children and cultural heritage. Without children, the future is bleak. At the time the law was passed in 1978, some 35% of Native children were removed from families in states with significant Native populations. One child at a time, the future was being stolen.
For the Brackeen family of Texas, though, the law was a form of unconstitutional racial bias against non-Native Americans. The court roundly rejected those arguments, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett — who wrote the decision — saying, “The bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.”
The Brackeen v. Haaland ruling affirmed the future.
Yet, the Supreme Court sent a different message in a second important case last week, Arizona v. the Navajo Nation. In a 5-4 split, the court rejected the Navajo Nation’s claim that the United States owes an “affirmative duty” to the Nation to secure water, reversing a decision from the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
In an increasingly dry West, water is scarce and expensive, with the Navajo Nation — vast and isolated — still struggling to ensure all its residents have running water in their homes. It’s estimated almost a third of the reservation’s 170,000 residents lack access to clean, reliable drinking water.
The Navajo Nation wanted the Supreme Court to force the U.S. to determine the Nation’s water needs and develop a plan to meet those needs. Nation lawyers reached back to the 1868 Treaty of Bosque Redondo, signed after the Long Walk dislocated Navajos from their homeland, to seek relief. The treaty, after all, had promised the Navajos would have adequate resources should they return home — and life is impossible without water.
In both decisions, Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke eloquently about the rights of tribal nations and citizens. As a Westerner, he is one of the few Supreme Court justices to respect the intricate relationships between the United States and Indian nations. A sign of a complicated world, this conservative justice — a vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — is unerringly clear when it comes to sovereign Native rights.
His dissent offered a silver lining for the Navajo Nation, suggesting the nation still could intervene in ongoing Colorado River water rights litigation to ensure its treaty rights to water. He concluded, “After today, it is hard to see how this Court (or any court) could ever again fairly deny a request from the Navajo to intervene in litigation over the Colorado River or any other water sources to which they might have a claim.” Expect more cases to follow.
Because even with the disappointing decision, the United States owes Navajo Nation tribal members — as it does all citizens — support in obtaining clean, drinkable water. Beyond treaties, there is the reality that in one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, our society has left thousands of citizens behind when it comes to such non-negotiable rights as drinking water. The toll for Navajo tribal members during the coronavirus pandemic was exacerbated because of the lack of running water. Shameful.
Some badly needed water will come through expensive infrastructure projects now underway — a multibillion-dollar pipeline funded by the federal government is being built to connect Window Rock, Ariz., with water from the San Juan River. The Navajo Nation also is committed to digging wells, diverting water from ground sources and building distribution networks to bring water to homes across 27,000 square miles. The task is immense, and completing it will take decades.
In both cases, the Supreme Court looked to the future of Native nations. The Brackeen case acknowledged the rights of tribal people to influence their children. The Arizona case ignored a compelling argument that a United States promise to provide adequate resources would include water. But that’s the Supreme Court, which gives and takes rights with each ruling. Now, as they have always done in dealing with the United States, tribes will adapt. It’s what they do.