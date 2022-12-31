Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took her first inauguration inside four years ago and will do the same Sunday.

Considering the forecast for rain and snow, with highs only in the 40s, that’s a wise decision. Past governors have shivered in single-digit weather outdoors to take their oath and deliver an inaugural address, proving their hardiness but making what should be a celebration much less enjoyable.

In 2019, the governor took her public oath of office at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. For her second swearing in, she will be standing before the public on the stage of the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

