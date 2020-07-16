Mask wearing is having a moment.
Walmart, the nation’s retail giant, has declared that each and every one of its stores will require shoppers to wear face masks. No exceptions, and the rule impacts both Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across the country. This new rule is welcome and will be important in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you, Walton family.
In this divided United States of America, public health guidelines have become politicized and not wearing a mask a sign of support for President Donald Trump. All of this, to the detriment of bringing down a common foe: COVID-19.
The Walmart announcement comes just days after Centers for Disease Control head Dr. Robert Redfield told the Journal of the American Medical Association that wearing face coverings, along with hand-washing and maintaining distance between people is “the most powerful weapon we have.” In fact, if mask wearing becomes widespread, Redfield predicted the virus would be under control within four to eight weeks.
We’ve been on the mask bandwagon for months after watching what worked in other countries. In nations in Asia, it long as been considered polite to cover nose and mouth to protect others from germs. However, scientists in the United States were not persuaded, and in the beginning of the pandemic, did not recommend masks. One reason? Scientists wanted to save personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses dealing with the COVID outbreak directly.
This confusion delayed a science-based response to the pandemic.
For doubters, here’s the latest evidence of how masks stopped the spread of COVID during the pandemic.
Most people heard about the two Missouri hairstylists who cut hair and dealt with customers but were found to have COVID-19. A report from the CDC published this week followed up their experience. The two stylists wore masks as they cut hair. Their clients wore masks; none has shown symptoms of COVID-19.
Another study released this week in the online JAMA medical journal, showed what happened in March in Boston hospitals during a statewide coronavirus surge.
During the week of March 25, officials ordered all health care workers in the Mass General Brigham hospital system to wear surgical masks. This, by the way, was before universal masking of all workers was common policy.
Data show a drop in the rate of infection among employees once face coverings were required. From March 1-24, the rate of infection went from zero percent to 21 percent; from April 11-30, infections dropped from 15 percent to 11 percent.
Brigham and Women’s Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt said in a statement: “For those who have been waiting for data before adopting the practice, this paper makes it clear: Masks work.”
They work, that is, if people wear them.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has mandated the wearing of masks in most instances when people are mingling — whether outside or inside shopping or at work. She’s not exercising dictatorial powers but, rather, using good public health policy to beat back coronavirus. And she’s hardly alone.
Nearly half the states now have some sort of mask mandates, according to news reports, including more conservative states such as Alabama and Montana.
Where government has failed, private businesses are stepping up. In addition to Walmart, other chains that require or will be requiring masks include Starbucks, CVS, Kohl’s, Target, Dollar Tree and Walgreens. Local business in New Mexico also are requiring masks, making sure both employees and shoppers are protected.
Science is on their side. Masks help control the spread of the coronavirus. Wear them so we can begin to put the pandemic behind us.
