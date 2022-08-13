For most students attending Santa Fe Public Schools, this week will mark a return to classes — the first day is Wednesday for children in grades 1-12, with pre-K and kindergarten starting Aug. 22.
Summer is essentially over.
The 2022-23 school year lies ahead, full of promise and opportunity.
Pandemic fallout remains, but children are starting school without as much worry about having to take COVID-19 tests or wear masks — although both strategies can be revived if case numbers shoot up. Many — we hope most — students also have received vaccinations against the virus.
The year promises to be as close to normal, in other words, as schooling has been since COVID-19 showed up in the spring of 2020.
Here’s to a successful school year for students, teachers, staff and families.
Much work lies ahead for students to regain ground lost from remote learning days during the pandemic. Some children missed school, too, because they had COVID-19, someone in their family did, or they were exposed and had to quarantine. Schooling was delivered in person or remotely, and children and adults had to turn on a dime. And they did.
Even with a return to normal, there are changes. Those happen every school year. Parents have to keep up with the details — information is available at school websites and at sfps.info. Be active, parents, in finding out what is happening in the classroom.
The biggest difference starting the year will be a change to the bell schedule, standardizing the school day across the district. Before, one elementary school might start at 7:50 a.m. while another kicked off the day at 8 a.m. or 8:10 a.m.
Now, grades K-6 will begin the day at 8:15 a.m.; seventh and eighth grade students at K-8 schools will start at 8 a.m.; students at middle schools and the high schools get to sleep later — they won’t begin classes until 8:40 a.m.
Students at traditional K-6 elementary schools will be dismissed at 3 p.m.; those at K-8 schools will end the day at 3:10 p.m. Middle school students are getting out at 4 p.m., and high school students at 4:05 p.m. The early release day for elementary schools will be Friday, while early release day for middle and high school students will be Wednesday.
There’s an across-the-district consistency with this schedule, something Santa Fe has lacked in the past. And that’s just one change for 2022-23.
Another difference — and a most welcome one — is the opening of the district’s Early Childhood Center for children of employees. Teachers and district staff will have the comfort of knowing their children, ages 1-3, are safe while they are working.
The center will serve 44 children at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School, with affordable tuition ranging from $150 to $250 monthly. In addition to state-funded raises, having consistent, affordable child care will keep teachers satisfied in their jobs.
That’s one reason NEA-Santa Fe President Grace Meyer pushed so hard for the district to establish child care for employees — and Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and the board of education were eager partners to get it done. As a result, when licensing is completed, Santa Fe’s Early Childhood Center will be the only district-run licensed facility of its kind in New Mexico.
That’s good news for all of Santa Fe as students prepare for back to school.
With the first day around the corner, children should be going to bed earlier so they’re ready to tackle the semester. As for the rest of Santa Fe, get ready to slow down while driving through school zones before and after school. Watch out for children walking to and from school or for buses picking up and dropping off children. The return to school affects everyone, and it’s the community’s job to help children stay safe.
School is back in session this week. Have a great year!