Releasing the test scores for public school students late on a Friday afternoon doesn’t disguise the news — New Mexico children still are not where they need to be when it comes to excelling in math and reading.
That was true when Gov. Susana Martinez ran the state, and just over six months into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s term, it remains the case. However, since Lujan Grisham’s education reforms are not firmly in place, the test scores might have been released on her watch but she isn’t accountable for the scores — yet.
What’s more, the results of the New Mexico Standard-Based Transition Assessment released last week contain grains of hope. Proficiency rates continue to inch along. Across the state, reading proficiency scores went from 28.6 percent of students in 2016-17 to 32.7 percent for the most recent school year. In math, the statewide scores for proficiency rate went from 19.7 percent in 2016-17 to 20.3 percent last year, but a slight drop from 2017-18.
Santa Fe, with 31 percent proficiency in reading and 28 percent in math, continues to lag behind statewide results. On the other hand, as Superintendent Veronica García is quick to point out, district results in mathematics did not decline.
Truth be told, whether at the state or local level, the proficiency levels need to increase. It’s that simple. At the same time, the public schools cannot fix all that ails society. The broad lesson of these standardized tests, again and again, is that students from more comfortable homes tend to do better.
No matter. We can — and we must — educate all children, making progress in leaps and bounds rather than the current snail’s pace. Focus on strategies that are successful.
The 90-minute reading and language arts block — now mandated in Santa Fe K-8 schools — is working. A similar dedicated time to mathematics is likely, a concentrated period where students and teachers would focus on learning the basics. More volunteers from the community are in schools helping in both reading and math.
It’s obvious that teachers who are weak in mathematics need greater support. Because in math, if students don’t master the basics, they can fail to catch up and become discouraged. With the Common Core mathematics curriculum and its changes to how math is taught, we are sure teachers as well as students were left behind.
The key now is to double down on successful strategies, learn from what is working and build on recent gains. Longer school years and more hours in the school day — handled correctly — would give students the time and attention they need to improve. So would greater volunteer assistance and greater focus on essential subjects.
The start of school is but a few weeks away. A new public education secretary will be hired, but as important as that job is, the relationship between teacher and student is where our focus needs to shift. We support Lujan Grisham’s move from punitive use of standardized test scores and failing labels for schools and teachers. Her reforms offer teachers the opportunity to work their magic with less fear of being held up to public ridicule.
In return, we expect results. New Mexico kids deserve the same chance at a great life as any other child in the United States. For that to happen, our kids must be able to read, write and successfully tackle mathematics. Period.