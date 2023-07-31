In a world of finite resources, it’s best to avoid distractions.
Distractions mean even the best-intentioned individuals or groups will lose their focus. This has been played out recently in a dispute over the red caboose that sits at the corner of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road.
It is no exaggeration to call the caboose beloved. For years, that was not the case. It had become so unattractive by 2014 neighborhood activist Rick Martinez sought and received permission from the city to paint it, enlisting professional sign painter Tom Hyland for help.
In 2015, the Santa Fe Railway — owner of the caboose — was planning to sell it. Martinez once again stepped up. He didn’t want to see a symbol of Santa Fe’s railroad past lost. He successfully brought in donations, $21,000 total, to cover the $14,000 purchase price and maintenance.
The caboose was given to the care of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, where Martinez was serving as board chair. The worthy nonprofit is dedicated to maintaining the city’s attractiveness and cleanliness, organized as the Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc., and known popularly as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.
Recently, the board considered making a few changes to the caboose. Instead of the current logo, the words Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a zia symbol in bright yellow on a red background, the board had considered placing the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful logo on the caboose. Martinez, who until recently sat on the board, became incensed and resigned in protest.
He did not leave quietly, making sure the public knew about the proposal — which, by the way, also would accompany much-needed beautification of the intersection. Wisely, the board is backing off the notion that its logo should go on the caboose. That was the right call, and we trust that Keep Santa Fe Beautiful will simply let the caboose be. Refurbish the paint when needed — and, yes, keep the fonts — and move on.
Don’t be distracted — a lot of Santa Fe needs beautifying. And it will take good will and community buy-in to succeed. Fixing up what is often a trashy, weed-infested intersection should be just an initial upgrade. To improve the intersection, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful officials will be trying to raise $50,000. A September golf tournament will help with that goal. The best way to raise the necessary funds is to leave what works — the caboose — alone and concentrate on improving the busiest intersection in town. No distractions.
Then we need an organization that aims for the stars — moving on from St. Francis and Cerrillos to tackle the medians on Cerrillos Road up to St. Michael’s Road. Then go after the dying trees in various spots on St. Francis Drive. Those medians are an embarrassment — and that’s not the fault of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. But we hope the group’s volunteers and staff can be part of a broader solution to improving our town.
Take the best minds from the city, civic organizations, both chambers of commerce, horticulture experts and others to find sustainable solutions for our weedy, unattractive medians. We need native plants, densely placed to block weeds, and continued care. Get the plots established to reduce maintenance needs in the years ahead. Yes, look for businesses to adopt medians — the Adopt-A-Median program works beautifully in the center of Santa Fe and along Old Pecos Trail — but also commit to a multi-year makeover of medians. The city has started such projects before, only to see too many efforts fall short. Avoid distractions.
Weedy, unsightly medians are a never-ending problem in Santa Fe. Without distraction, perhaps together — nonprofit, government, private businesses and individuals — can start making Santa Fe beautiful across the city. Only then can we focus on keeping it that way.