In a world of finite resources, it’s best to avoid distractions.

Distractions mean even the best-intentioned individuals or groups will lose their focus. This has been played out recently in a dispute over the red caboose that sits at the corner of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road.

It is no exaggeration to call the caboose beloved. For years, that was not the case. It had become so unattractive by 2014 neighborhood activist Rick Martinez sought and received permission from the city to paint it, enlisting professional sign painter Tom Hyland for help.

