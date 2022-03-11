Voter intimidation and suppression can take many forms, all dedicated to the same proposition — limiting who can cast ballots.
The tactics can be passive. Candidates will run negative ads so many voters become discouraged and stay home. They can appear innocuous. Who doesn’t believe in identification for voters? Yet when requiring an ID, those who would limit voting make sure certain voters have trouble obtaining the required documents.
Suppressors can focus on making it harder to register voters, reducing voting hours, limiting polling places in certain areas of town, or creating rules that make it easier to reject ballots so votes aren’t counted. New rules on absentee balloting in Texas, for example, meant 17 percent of mail ballots were rejected in the recent primary. The previous number was around 1 percent, according to the Associated Press.
When added up, these tactics change election results by changing the electorate. And in a narrowly divided nation, reducing the margins is the key to victory.
Fortunately, New Mexico has a strong election system thanks to important work by democracy advocates and election officials over the years.
Voters cast ballots using paper, meaning results can be verified. Wild claims about votes being altered after a ballot was marked cannot work here. Voters fill in the circle themselves. After each election, those votes are audited, with a certain percentage counted by hand to ensure results are accurate.
Had voter reform legislation passed in the recent legislative session, a functioning, robust system would have been improved. Reforms that were filibustered in the final hours of the session expanded voting access — the kind that would make it easier for all qualified voters to cast ballots. That includes homebound people who need to mail their ballots, shift workers who can’t make it to polls during business hours and tribal or rural residents who live away from polling places.
All votes matter. And all votes should be counted.
That’s not what is happening around the country.
The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, reported that as of Jan. 14, legislators in at least 27 states had introduced, pre-filed or carried over some 250 pieces of legislation that would limit voting. These range from stricter or new ID requirements, eliminating same-day registration or creating barriers for those with disabilities. More than half the restrictive bills go after mail voting, which worked so well during the pandemic.
Such measures are hardly nonpartisan; most are proposed by Republicans. The legislation that makes it more difficult to vote almost always affects groups that tend to vote Democratic — including minorities and young people.
Though the battle over voting legitimacy is nothing new, it’s plain the 2020 election and fake claims over fraud provide the flimsy intellectual flooring of these new efforts.
In New Mexico, the Otero County Commission has gone so far as to authorize a New Mexico Audit Force of volunteer canvassers to supposedly check the results of the 2020 election. This, at a cost of nearly $50,000 to taxpayers.
The audit contract, given to an out-of-state company called EchoMail, runs through May 1, and apparently involves the volunteers knocking on doors trying to get people to tell them how they voted. This, as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver points out, can become voter intimidation. The vote is secret. No citizen has to answer questions about their experience.
What’s more, this process seems to lack basis in science or statistics. The company was involved in similar election audits in Arizona — which not only found no fraud but were riddled with problems.
The Otero County Commission voted 3-0 to enter into the contract, against the protests of the county clerk and county attorney. One commissioner is Couy Griffin, who faces trial later this month over his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. That blight on democracy was the result of a defeated president refusing to admit he lost the election.
Even in New Mexico, the stain and stench of Jan. 6 is still evident, lingering thanks to efforts near and far to dilute and suppress the most basic of rights in America. And halfway to another presidential election, we all should take heed.
Its always nice to tell half the story, isn't it? Democrats in NM gerrymander the devil out of the election districts to protect their own interests because like in some other blue states, they can, just like the GOP does it when it can. We really need a Constitutional amendment to prohibit gerrymandering, since the Supremes have said its fair game.
Voter suppression includes designing districts to make sure the other guy loses regardless of how many voters vote the other way, as my bright politically blue brother points out here:
http://leaningblue.com/tag/gerrymandering/
Very true Khal, and when the Ds control the gerrymandering, it is always the rural communities of interest that are diluted and thus disenfranchised by putting so many city folks in the district so they are the majority.
Yes, and the suppression is many times practiced by local county clerks and their incompetent staffs, who are not competent to process the mail-in ballots properly, so many are rejected for no valid reasons except clerical errors. And we have no idea how many, since they will not say.
