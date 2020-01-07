U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján might have cleared the field of major competitors on the Democratic side as he attempts to become New Mexico’s next U.S. senator. But, boy, the GOP is going to have one heck of a battle in the primary.
Whether that means Republicans think Luján is vulnerable or whether they just remain eager to grab an open Senate seat is anyone’s guess. Luján, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, is opposed by accountant Andrew Perkins but is favored heavily to win the Democratic nomination.
Either way, a competitive GOP primary — provided it doesn’t leave lingering wounds — will increase interest in the Senate contest in the fall. That’s good for democracy.
What a cast of characters, too, running on the Republican side. There’s former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti — with nary a mention of climate change in his announcement but support for God and guns — and Louie Sanchez, health care businessman and owner of a shooting range, entering in recent days.
That’s already shaping up into a battle, as Sanchez blasted an email out after Ronchetti announced, accusing his opponent of not liking President Donald Trump enough.
Here's what Sanchez said: “The most recent entrant into the race for U.S. Senate who announced today, stated that he doesn't ‘agree with every tweet or soundbite’ by President Trump. For those of us who stand with President Trump, we've heard that coded language for years from the go-along-to-get-along politicians in DC. With less than three weeks until Republicans gather to begin to select our nominee for this important office, it's critical that I let you know one thing today: I fully support President Trump.”
Other GOP candidates are contractor and previous Senate candidate Mick Rich, anti-abortion rights activist Elisa Martinez, ex-New Mexico State University professor and onetime Secretary of State candidate Gavin Clarkson.
It's likely not all will make the ballot after Republicans gather to choose candidates, but even if only three contenders are left standing, that means a dogfight for the GOP.
What that means more broadly is New Mexicans apparently will enjoy the spectacle of candidates trying to outdo each other in their support for a president that much of the state doesn't much care for. Not only did Trump lose the state, New Mexico consistently been a place where the president's unfavorable numbers remain high.
Republican primary voters might want a candidate who is all-Trump, all-the-time, but it remains to be seen if that will attract general election voters. Of course, that's why there's an election. The primary offers candidates from both parties opportunity to focus their messages and their policy positions. New Mexico seemingly has moved from toss-up — formerly a deep purple state — to one that is more solidly blue, or Democratic.
But colors can shift quickly. A Trump base riled up over border issues, guns, crime or a potential war turning out en masse could provide a dose of cold water for Democrats who believe the politics of the state has altered for good.
A vigorous GOP primary offers a healthy reminder that each election stands on its own. Winning can't be taken for granted, even when a state is placed in the likely Democratic category, whether for president or an open Senate seat to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall.
For now, sit back and enjoy the ride. It's going to be a bumpy one.
