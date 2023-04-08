For faithful believers, Easter is a promise fulfilled. The tomb is empty, the body of Jesus vanished. Christ has risen.
Of course, we live in a world where many people are not believers of the Christian variety. They follow Native practices, or are Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Sikh, Hindu, agnostic or atheists.
It is a diverse, wonderful world, with many perspectives and philosophies.
That’s true across the globe and must continue to be true in the United States of America — which, contrary to some streams of current political thought, is not and never was a “Christian” nation.
If it had been a Christian nation — one that followed the supreme command given by Jesus, to love one another — perhaps the U.S. would have been less warlike over the ages. The westward expansion would not have included land theft and the slaughter of Native tribes. A Christian nation would have looked to the New Testament, not the Old, and avoided building a country on the bodies of slaves.
The descendants of those early “Christians” living today would be honest about our nation’s history, dedicating themselves to reaching our ideals while being truthful about the many instances in which we fell short. Instead, too many of our politicians act as though an accurate rendering of U.S. history is traitorous.
That is wrong.
Only by addressing mistakes of the past can we create a better present and future for all Americans.
Honesty will make us a stronger nation, kinder to one another and better citizens of this world we share. We can be trusted when we are truthful.
That’s straight from the Gospel of Luke: “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.”
The dishonest approach to our past — governing today as if the United States has been a Christian nation since its founding, is dangerous. It restricts freedom in a way that is decidedly un-American.
Yet more than half of Republicans seem to support the notion the U.S. should be declared to be a Christian nation with no separation of church and state. Some 21% of respondents are hard-liners on the issue, with another 33% sympathizing with those views, according to a survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution taken earlier this year.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican member of Congress, makes no bones about her goal: “We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian Nationalists.”
The problem, of course, is that Christians differ on what values should make up their agenda. Far-right Christians focus on abortion, sexuality, gender, seeking to impose their worldview on the individual actions of others. On the left, the values seek more collective answers to problems — caring for the poor as a society, seeking racial justice and reducing the country’s national defense spending.
Archdiocese of Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester is both anti-abortion and a strong opponent of nuclear weapons. He has spoken out strongly on the need for the United States to help refugees and treat immigrants with grace.
Christianity, done with thought and compassion, is a complex religion.
It does not — and must not — need to be enshrined as a state religion. Our nation is better than that. We were established as a country where differences were tolerated. That is as essential to our founding as the establishing of an inalienable right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence.
Yes, Thomas Jefferson wrote those rights came from a Creator. But Jefferson also wrote the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, considered a precursor to the First Amendment, and famously wrote in an 1802 letter to Baptists that, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man & his God … , that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
That wall remains today. Long may it stand.
On this Easter Sunday, Americans are free to go to church and consider again the empty tomb, the resurrected Jesus. Many in our community will do just that, and feast after with family and friends, hiding eggs for the children. Others are still observing Passover, which continues until Thursday. For Muslims, Ramadan is underway and continues until Eid al-Fitr.
For many, Easter Sunday will be just a day without work — time to walk the dogs, put up laundry and maybe get one last romp through the snow before spring sets in.
And that’s as it should be. We are not a Christian nation. Hallelujah.