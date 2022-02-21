It is pure contrarianism — one of Santa Fe’s chief characteristics — to argue against building additional housing and complaining all the while born-and-raised locals can’t afford to live here.
Yet, that’s a common conversation, leading to this reality: The city is in a full-blown housing crisis (and has been for some time). Whether people are buying or renting, the cost of putting a roof over their heads is a struggle for too many. Wages aren’t keeping up, as a new study from the nonprofit Homewise has revealed.
The study details what we all know — Santa Fe is expensive.
From June 2020 to June 2021, the cost of a single-family home in the city increased 30 percent, with the median price going up from $382,000 to $495,000. Those prices are still rising. During the same period, average hourly wages rose only 2.7 percent. It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand this imbalance will not add up to housing affordability.
What this means for Santa Fe’s future is troubling. The city won’t be able to retain workers, or attract younger ones. Young families will live elsewhere. Longtime locals will watch as their children leave for better opportunities. Many city, state and private business workers will live somewhere else and commute. When workers live elsewhere, their salaries will be spent in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and Española — not Santa Fe. It’s a drain of talent and treasure, and the city is less vibrant because of it.
To be clear, Santa Fe is far from the only place facing this dilemma. Cities large and small are facing a crisis in housing, whether for purchase or rent. The ramifications are many and distressing.
The crisis is forcing younger people to put off the dream of home ownership, a tried-and-true path to creating wealth. And it’s leading to cities where human suffering is ever-present, most visibly in homelessness but also in the daily stress individuals face when money is short.
Recognizing the situation is widespread does not excuse us from finding solutions.
Many smart people are working on the problem — including organizations like Homewise, Habitat for Humanity and The Housing Trust, as well as officials from the state, city and county.
Fortunately, there are a few hopeful signs are on the horizon.
Senate Bill 134, co-sponsored by Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, and passed during the recent legislative session, will provide a recurring source of revenue for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund.
It amends the Severance Tax Bonding Act, setting aside 2.5 percent of the annual senior severance bond capacity for the trust fund. Expected to generate some $24 million a year, the money will be spent across the state, which is estimated to have a shortage of 32,000 low-income units.
To make that money stretch, cities and counties across the state must be ready. It’s the ability to combine government money with private investments that can produce the housing people need.
Santa Fe needs to set up its own recurring source of funding for affordable housing. It’s long been a goal for the city. Mayor Alan Webber has pledged $3 million over two years for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, but those were one-time allocations. The funding must be recurring and dependable. Santa Fe County has a role to play as well; it’s essential the two governments work hand-in-hand.
What this report does so well is lay out the problem so residents can begin discussing what to do. Information must be shared widely so opinions are based on facts, not emotion. We need to understand how the crisis evolved. Remember, for 10 years, housing was not being built in Santa Fe. That’s why the need is so great right now.
The longer we wait to act, the worse the housing situation will become. That’s why finding dollars to fund projects — and this needed infusion of reliable state cash — is such good news. Now, it’s time to begin building consensus on contentious topics — zoning, density, growth, short-term rentals, traffic.
This report lays out the challenges. The time has come to create solutions.
