The line that will be remembered long after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union came in the Republican response, when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left — it’s between normal and crazy.”

Trouble is, as with so much in our divided nation, what is normal and what is crazy is entirely subjective.

For millions of Americans watching the annual State of the Union speech in the halls of Congress, observing some Republicans heckle the president was far from normal.

