The line that will be remembered long after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union came in the Republican response, when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left — it’s between normal and crazy.”
Trouble is, as with so much in our divided nation, what is normal and what is crazy is entirely subjective.
For millions of Americans watching the annual State of the Union speech in the halls of Congress, observing some Republicans heckle the president was far from normal.
Delivering a report on the state of the nation is called for in the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 3, which states: “He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
The “time to time” has become an annual speech — George Washington and John Adams personally addressed Congress, but Thomas Jefferson sent a written report, which subsequent presidents continued doing. Since the 1930s, though, the State of the Union address generally has been in person, evolving into the modern spectacle of a prime time address.
For a sitting president, especially one likely to run for reelection, it’s a singular opportunity to address a big audience and stump for his policies and platform.
But until recent years, if the members of an opposing party didn’t offer a president standing ovations, they at least didn’t boo or heckle. No more. In Joe Biden’s speech Tuesday, members of the GOP booed, shouted “liar” and otherwise behaved more like the British Parliament during a question period or the University of Georgia student section in a college football game against LSU.
The heckling was hardly “normal,” but Biden took on the combative crowd and emerged a winner. A CNN flash poll showed 72% of people who saw the speech had a positive reaction — good news for a president whose sluggish approval ratings are around 41%.
The most important exchange in the speech came in a passage about Medicare and Social Security, when the president said some Republicans wanted to cut or end these essential programs, perhaps holding them hostage in the standoff over raising the country’s debt ceiling.
“Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage — I get it — unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said. “All of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans — want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said Medicare and Social Security are off the table in debt ceiling talks, so he immediately shook his head, mouthing “no.” Other Republicans in the chamber voiced their disagreement with Biden’s remarks as well.
This is where the GOP’s rude response turned into a trap. The president left behind prepared remarks to say he referred only to some, not all, Republicans. The buzz in the room continued, with inexplicable GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia standing to yell “liar” at the president. By the end of the exchange, Biden had almost the entire room — including McCarthy — standing in support of senior citizens and the programs that make their golden years safe and stable.
“So, folks, as we all apparently agree: Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?” Biden said. As more Republicans began standing and clapping, the president quipped:
“All right,” Biden said. “We’ve got unanimity!”
That unanimity was momentary, of course, and the nation remains divided — normal versus crazy, in the words of Huckabee Sanders. And the biggest division? Just what constitutes normal.