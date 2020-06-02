No justice, no peace. So goes the saying and so goes the world.
Without justice, we might experience periods of calm and quiet, but those only hide the very real pain experienced by people being left behind in a system stacked against them. The right spark forces the illusion of calm to collapse, as we in the United States are experiencing firsthand.
The unjustified killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police officers in Minnesota caused that spark to ignite.
Floyd died with a police officer’s knee pressed to his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; police had been called because a deli worker suspected Floyd of paying for cigarettes with a fake $20 bill. He was detained and handcuffed and eventually ended up on the ground with the knee to his neck.
A brave bystander recorded the encounter. That’s why the world saw what happened. George Floyd did not die in police custody. George Floyd was killed in police custody.
We heard George Floyd say, “I can’t breathe.”
We saw no police officer step in to protect him.
Derek Chauvin, the officer arrested in connection with Floyd’s death, has been charged only with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene still remain free, despite their obvious complicity in Floyd’s death.
All have been fired, but homicide is a criminal matter, even — or especially — when carried out by police. Justice demands an accounting in court, not a cover-up.
And so, people are marching across the nation, taking to the streets during a pandemic — including in New Mexico, whether in Santa Fe, Albuquerque or Farmington — demanding justice.
Those peaceful, righteous protests in too many cities have descended into chaos, with buildings on fire, storefronts looted and rubber bullets shot purposefully to harm. Police have targeted reporters and photographers in many cities, shooting them with rubber bullets and arresting them.
The country is on fire, with the man in charge pouring fuel on the blaze. President Donald Trump is threatening to turn our military on citizens, using the 1807 Insurrection Act. It’s time to “dominate,” Trump told governors, and if they won’t, he will.
Chalk this week up to one more unsettling event in a year of crisis, piled upon the three years of the disastrous Trump presidency.
Here’s what we’ve learned, to varying degrees, from Trump’s 44 predecessors: A president must play many roles.
A president is the leader, the example, the commander in chief — and when the situation warrants it, the consoler in chief, the person who must calm unrest and project confidence in tomorrow despite the troubles of today. Trump has failed miserably in all of those roles, but most spectacularly as consoler in chief. That would require him to focus on others, an ability he so clearly lacks.
The situation is tense and likely to become worse in the days ahead. We pray cooler heads will prevail.
For now, we must mourn the death of George Floyd, just latest victim of a racist society. In March, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed at her home in Kentucky by police executing a no-knock warrant. In Georgia in February, Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when vigilantes shot and killed him on suspicion of being a burglar. So it goes in these United States of America.
And people march, understandably and justifiably so. But marches are but one weapon in the fight against racism, both by individuals and across the system.
On Tuesday, we hope those same marchers voted. Only by choosing better, wiser and more compassionate leaders can we truly reform the system. The work doesn’t stop there.
Citizens must push for reforms, from examining the tools officers are provided (police departments are rife with military-grade hardware), to improving how cops are trained, plus working with local police to build relationships and ensuring that officers who step out of line are held to account.
State lawmakers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and local leaders have their role to play, too, demanding the best from police and providing the resources to ensure success.
Requiring more education for new hires and more opportunities for education are tried-and-true methods to produce officers less prone to violence, research shows. What many cities, including this one, lack is meaningful civilian oversight over their police departments on matters of accountability and use of force. That should be mandatory in cities of any size.
Good cops — and there are so many — must speak out; the scenes of officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters have been a bright spot during this week of unrest.
The burning and looting must stop. But the call for change is always the correct response to injustice. Without protest, justice remains out of reach. And justice is the only path to peace, with the people leading the way.
