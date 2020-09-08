From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 9, 1920: The New Mexican Is the Leader in Political News of the State.
Sept. 9, 1970: SANTA FE — Gov. David Cargo’s office announced Tuesday that federal approval has been given for the Elk Mountain road that would connect the Pecos River Canyon with Gallinas Valley north of Las Vegas.
But officials of the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District expressed surprise at the announcement by Cargo that the district’s applications for $3.59 million had been approved.
Sept. 9, 1995: Friday night’s crowd got their $3’s worth, as it took nearly 20 minutes for a rain-dampened Zozobra to burn completely. Some past burnings have lasted only seconds.
A crowd that one policeman said could have reached 20,000 braved the rain to watch the head of the 48-foot effigy of Old Man Gloom explode in flames.
Thanks to heavy rain that fell before and during the ritual, lighting of the great beast wasn’t easy.
