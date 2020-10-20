From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 21, 1920: That Ovation to Larrazolo in Las Vegas Ought to Give Mr. Bursum Food for Thought.
Oct. 21, 1970: Santa Fe City Manager Peter Hay, acknowledging today that the city has some trash collection problems, requested that the public exercise a "little patience" and urged people to call the Sanitation Department if they have complaints.
Oct. 21, 1995: Michael Boren has often thought he'd have to act fast in a tricky situation.
"When I go anywhere I think of what may happen," Boren, 39, said.
Thursday night, it happened.
The Washington, D.C., native and former Army Ranger was nursing a beer at the Zia Diner bar about 9 p.m. when he heard the commotion near the front door. Thinking it was "some idiot running out on a tab or someone stealing a purse," he decided to do something about it.
