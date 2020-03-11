With four presumed cases of COVID-19 and a declaration of a public health emergency Wednesday, the worldwide pandemic has come to New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took questions at a news conference — oh, the reassurance of a leader using complete sentences and speaking calmly in a crisis — with her health team around her.
New Mexico is ready, she says.
The weeks during which other parts of the country and globe were affected have provided time to prepare. Schools, city and county governments have been fine-tuning disaster plans, identifying essential workers and figuring out how to function should more people become ill.
Front-line defenders — the medical community — also are planning for potential spread of the disease. They are doing such things as taking inventories of masks to make sure there are enough, finding out where open hospital beds are, counting up the number of ventilators and providing guidance on best practices to stop the spread of germs.
That is just the beginning, and more direction will be coming from the Department of Health — especially to decide where and how to handle COVID-19 patients who need to be treated in a hospital.
Right now, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the largest Northern New Mexico hospital, is at capacity with patients ill for a variety of reasons. Where will sick people be hospitalized? Will there be a center in Albuquerque? Will patients be taken to the new Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center? Or will room be made at Christus?
For all who feel they have the symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, the Department of Health has a number to call: 855-600-3453. The call goes to a recording and directs callers to select the number for their situation, depending on whether callers are members of the public, health care providers or potential patients. We called, punched the number as a member of the public and reached a person after about a 15-minute wait.
People are being asked NOT to go a doctor’s office or emergency room if they believe they have the virus. Call the number and let Health Department workers walk you through what to do. For patients in respiratory distress, call 911, where emergency workers are trained to handle the situation.
At her news conference, Lujan Grisham announced the popular Gathering of Nations Powwow, scheduled for April in Albuquerque, is going to be postponed. She suggested people should avoid large gatherings and begin isolating themselves more. State workers who can will be teleworking from their homes.
Citing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the New Mexico Activities Association announced late Wednesday the rest of the state basketball tournament will be played without fans.
The NBA, meanwhile, announced it was suspending the season.
Again, the idea is to contain the spread of the virus, which hits the elderly and people with compromised immune systems particularly hard. Because it is new — COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus — people have no immunity, there is no vaccine and no treatment. It appears to have a higher fatality rate than regular, seasonal flu and is contagious enough to spread broadly.
With the crisis here, the state must continue to ramp up its response.
The first step is to get a better sense of just how many people have COVID-19 — the four cases likely are not all that are out there. For that to happen, New Mexico needs more tests made widely available. Right now, tests are administered through the Department of Health. If necessary, could New Mexico find tests from sources other than the federal government? Private companies? An in-state lab evidently will start testing soon, according to today’s news conference. That’s progress.
Collectively, leaders from the hospital, public schools, city, county and nonprofits are coordinating their responses. Currently, city and county employees are not working from home, but out-of-state travel is canceled.
The public schools — where so many gather daily — is particularly vulnerable to the spread of germs, even though this pandemic seems to be affecting children less. Santa Fe Superintendent Veronica García canceled out-of-state and out-of-country travel this week, something that inexplicably upset many parents. But it was the prudent thing to do. Public health decisions cannot be made by popular consent.
Schools, too, are looking to state officials for guidance — from the Public Education Department, for example, districts need clarification on absentee policies. If sick kids are to stay home, but don’t need to visit a doctor, can they receive excused absences anyway? A lot of adjustments will be necessary in the days ahead, with spring break for New Mexico schoolchildren coming just in time.
New Mexico is fortunate to have leaders with experience in pandemic response. The governor has experience in public health and with aging populations. City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill worked in the Obama administration for the Department of Health and Human Services during both the H1N1 and Ebola epidemics. County Manager Katherine Miller and García served in the state Cabinet during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.
We have spent weeks making sure New Mexico is prepared. It’s time to put the plans in action. Stay away from large gatherings and stay home if sick. Many workers don’t have that luxury, which is why providing assistance for people who lose pay if they can’t work has to be the next step. Be prepared, but not panicked. And, of course, wash your hands.
