Progress, of a sort, may be occurring in Santa Fe: There is forward motion on what to do in the center of the Plaza where the obelisk was toppled in October 2020.
The box could be on the way out. Finally.
On Friday came the announcement four city councilors will be introducing a resolution to rebuild the Soldiers’ Monument — a tribute to those who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles and Indian Wars. The classic obelisk was installed during 1867-68, built of stone with four engraved marble panels commemorating U.S. soldiers who had died in battles in the territory. Three honor Civil War battles while a fourth, controversial panel was dedicated to soldiers who died “in the various battles with savage Indians.”
Mind you, this is happening nearly 2½ years after a crowd felled the monument on Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2022. After protestors took down the Soldiers’ Monument using rope and chains to shatter the 133-foot high concrete structure, city leaders could not decide what to do with the space. The base remained, and to protect it, a plywood beige box was built.
And so it has sat, squat and ugly, while a process to address “culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth” — CHART — was put in place to decide what should happen next.
The results of the process — which included months of community meetings, discussions and information gathering — were gathered in a 145-page final report with 53 recommendations and presented in late August to the City Council. Participants appeared split — with half wanting the monument back and half wanting something new. Not much has happened since the report was completed, but evidently work was happening behind the scenes.
The word “savage” had long been offensive. An anonymous man back in the 1970s chiseled out the world “savage,” elegantly taking care of the derogatory word in an act of civil disobedience. That left standing a monument in part dedicated to soldiers who participated in the attempted destruction of Indigenous people. Complicating the matter — and when are things not complicated in Santa Fe? — is that descendants of Hispanic Union soldiers who defeated the Confederates live here and are understandably proud of this tribute to their ancestors.
All of these community fissures rose to the surface in spring and summer 2020 as the nation was fighting pandemic and racial injustice after police killed a black man in Wisconsin. In the months after the killing of George Floyd, Mayor Alan Webber committed the city to removing the controversial monument. A night-time attempt to take it away failed, and the monument remained. Then came October 2020, when protestors tore it down, taking the decision into their own hands.
In announcing the resolution, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth was clear it is a starting point for discussion, not the end point. That is, as the resolution is heard at various committees, details about what will happen on the Plaza could change. An important part of the discussion will be gathering input from neighboring pueblos and Indigenous residents of Santa Fe.
Currently, the four councilors — one from each district in the city — are calling for a reconstructed obelisk with four new plaques. These would offer a broader perspective on the region’s history, better representing the community’s “complex multi-cultural history.” It is clear that a lot of thoughtful effort went into crafting this resolution, sponsored by Renee Villarreal, District 1; Romero-Wirth, District 2; Chris Rivera, District 3; and Amanda Chavez, District 4.
Addressing other recommendations in the CHART report, the resolution also would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion. Its first job? Recommending exact language for the plaques. We have questions about what the office would be asked to do long-term and what it would cost; we’re sure citizens will as well. There are plenty of other uses for city dollars — this office, if established, needs clear goals and objectives.
We have a concern about suggestions for the interim period between the box and the rebuilding, too. The resolution recommends removing both the fence and box around the base and sending light to the sky to signal hope. The fence and box can go, but lights shooting upward will dim the stars. As the resolution moves forward, its authors can look for ways to offer hope that won’t add glare to our night skies. For now, we will cling to this hope: The beige box is on the way out.