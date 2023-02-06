Progress, of a sort, may be occurring in Santa Fe: There is forward motion on what to do in the center of the Plaza where the obelisk was toppled in October 2020.

The box could be on the way out. Finally.

On Friday came the announcement four city councilors will be introducing a resolution to rebuild the Soldiers’ Monument — a tribute to those who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles and Indian Wars. The classic obelisk was installed during 1867-68, built of stone with four engraved marble panels commemorating U.S. soldiers who had died in battles in the territory. Three honor Civil War battles while a fourth, controversial panel was dedicated to soldiers who died “in the various battles with savage Indians.”

