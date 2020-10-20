October is one of the most beautiful months in New Mexico — an incredible combination of fall colors and days that at worst are warm enough.
That’s especially true in those years when blue fall skies offer relief after a summer of wildfires.
Only this year, the fires of summer are still with us, yet another sign of climate disruption. Fall fires in the forest are not unheard of, but they are abnormal. And when it comes to the climate, abnormal is the new normal.
The state’s severe drought and hotter temperatures have extended fire season. This week, the Luna Fire near the village of Chacon, straddling the border of the Taos-Mora county line, has raced through more than 7,400 acres of wilderness.
It sent hunters and campers scurrying out of the woods, hurrying to beat the blaze. We won’t know until the firefighters douse flames if anyone was injured or what other damage was done. A Type I incident management team is expected later this week to help coordinate the battle against the fire.
But after a year with scarce rains during the monsoon and weeks of higher-than-average temperatures and no rain whatsoever, it’s no surprise the forest is going up in flames. U.S. Forest Service officials have said that little progress is being made and blamed the drought for the heavy going.
The fire began in the Carson National Forest in canyons about two miles northeast of Chacon, a village of a few hundred people. At an elevation of between 9,000 to 10,000 feet, fires are not common in the area, meaning there likely will be plenty of fuel. Nearby residents thought they saw a flash Saturday night before the flames became visible, but it’s still unclear what caused the blaze. Meanwhile, villages around the fire are waiting to hear if they must evacuate, with some residents already leaving voluntarily.
Whatever the cause, firefighters are engaged in battle — and once again, we all owe them our thanks. They are risking their health. They are risking their lives. They have spent the summer fighting fires across the West, including some in New Mexico. They are exhausted.
That’s not the only fallout. The necessary emphasis on putting out fires means less effort can go into prevention, whether that be controlled burns or clearing fuel.
Regardless of who wins the presidential election in November, it's clear the nation needs to think about how it will deal with — and fund — the fight against catastrophic fire. It's the kind of issue that cries out for leadership, not finger-pointing, and a sane, consistent approach to preventing this problem will become paramount. At the very least, it's apparent fire seasons will be longer and tougher than in the past, meaning we'll need more firefighters to save the forests — if not the cities and towns that adjoin them.
As of Oct. 13, the government’s drought monitoring site puts 100 percent of the state in drought. The “lucky” portion, 15.8 percent, is in moderate drought; another 30.6 percent is in severe drought and 46.8 percent is in extreme drought, leaving 6.8 percent in exceptional drought. That last category means losses of crops and pastures will be widespread and water shortages are possible.
Such is reality in New Mexico right now, with portions of the Rio Grande drying and lake levels shrinking. The winter weather forecast leaves little room for optimism in the months ahead. And the fall fires continue to burn.
