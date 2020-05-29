Republican primary
U.S. Senate: Elisa Martinez
U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Harry Montoya
Democratic primary
U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Teresa Leger Fernandez
State Senate, District 5:
Leo Jaramillo
State House, District 40:
Roger Montoya
State House, District 45: Lisa Dawn Martinez
State House, District 50:
Matthew McQueen
Santa Fe County clerk: Katharine Clark
Santa Fe County treasurer:
Lucinda Marker
Santa Fe County Commission,
District 5: Hank Hughes
First Judicial District, district attorney: Scott Fuqua
Public Regulation Commission, District 3: Joseph Maestas
Public Education Commission, write-in: Steven J. Carrillo
u For those who haven’t voted by mail and want to avoid lines on Election Day on Tuesday, today is the last chance for in-person early voting, with centers open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
u Here are the polling places: Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road; Max Coll Corridor Community Center, 16 Avenida Toerreon, Eldorado; Santa Fe County Fair Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road; and Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.