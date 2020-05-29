Republican primary

U.S. Senate: Elisa Martinez

U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Harry Montoya

Democratic primary

U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District: Teresa Leger Fernandez

State Senate, District 5:

Leo Jaramillo

State House, District 40:

Roger Montoya

State House, District 45: Lisa Dawn Martinez

State House, District 50:

Matthew McQueen

Santa Fe County clerk: Katharine Clark

Santa Fe County treasurer:

Lucinda Marker

Santa Fe County Commission,

District 5: Hank Hughes

First Judicial District, district attorney: Scott Fuqua

Public Regulation Commission, District 3: Joseph Maestas

Public Education Commission, write-in: Steven J. Carrillo

u For those who haven’t voted by mail and want to avoid lines on Election Day on Tuesday, today is the last chance for in-person early voting, with centers open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

u Here are the polling places: Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road; Max Coll Corridor Community Center, 16 Avenida Toerreon, Eldorado; Santa Fe County Fair Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road; and Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.