Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a Democrat in a blue state running for reelection.
She has a lot going for her.
New Mexicans tend to reelect governors, whether Democratic or Republican. Lujan Grisham won her first term handily and took charge during the pandemic with grit and determination. In this most recent legislative session, she had plenty of money to hand out and did so with gusto — a hospital in Valencia County, raises for teachers and state workers, dollars for necessary infrastructure projects around the state.
But that’s only a portion of the picture.
Pandemic decisions that saved lives also angered a sizable minority of the state. The frustration is about more than dislike of face masks, schools operating remotely or fury over a pause in youth sports. Intense backlash comes from small business owners who suffered during the pandemic, with many losing incomes and others their livelihoods. Fairly or not, they don’t blame COVID-19; they blame the governor.
At the same time, the state’s stubborn crime problem has a significant portion of the electorate ready to vote out incumbents they think are soft. Recognition of that dissatisfaction is one reason the governor pushed for tough-on-crime laws — most of which failed — during the recent legislative session.
Then there’s what has been a curious tendency to alienate allies.
In going all-out to create hydrogen hubs in New Mexico, Lujan Grisham took on supporters in the environmental community.
To green voters, attempting to crown hydrogen as the latest “clean” energy is akin to reviving the clean coal campaign. There’s no such creature. Yet when legislation failed, the governor signed a memo of understanding with other Western governors to compete for federal funds aimed at developing hydrogen hubs.
At the least, such determination dims enthusiasm among base supporters. That matters even if, in the general election, the governor faces a Republican nominee who refuses to recognize climate change is real and caused by human activity.
Still, a candidate who wants enthusiastic supporters surely wouldn’t be trying to anger so many. Consider what happened this week.
By vetoing the junior legislative appropriation bill — Senate Bill 48 — Lujan Grisham took on the entire Legislature, and in doing so, the people and communities lawmakers represent.
Republicans already don’t like her; unsurprising considering their strong policy disagreements. But the veto of $50 million in the junior bill has Democrats steaming, too.
Money from the junior bill is appropriated by district, with individual lawmakers helping decide where the dollars go based on constituent input.
Occasionally dismissed as “pork,” some of these appropriations are sometimes derided as having little value. But consider the worth of a functional senior center in rural New Mexico or additional funds to buy meals for the hungry in counties where poverty is high. These are the projects elected officials take home to show they are doing important work for their districts.
Both Democrats — presumably, the folks the governor will want out campaigning for her as she hunts a second term — and Republicans are furious. They have a right to be.
In vetoing the legislation, Lujan Grisham said the entire funding process should be overhauled and projects in the junior bill did not receive enough scrutiny. “While I’m sure my veto today is disappointing to many,” she wrote, “it is my sincere hope that it will serve as a catalyst for changing this process going forward to ensure that all such substantial expenditures are warranted and prudent.”
She could be right, but that’s a message to deliver at the beginning of the session — not the end, when legislators have worked diligently to choose just the right mix of projects to best help their constituents. A veto message after the fact is an attempt to appear fiscally prudent without doing the hard work to improve the system up front.
Rep. Roger Montoya, a first-term Democrat from Rio Arriba County, had this reaction: “Her actions today will adversely impact everyday New Mexicans.”
He’s hardly alone in that opinion. Whether that results in a threatened extraordinary session is unclear, but the governor has done the near-impossible: She’s united Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature.
We’ll see how that plays on the campaign trail.
