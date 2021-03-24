Passing legislation during a session is only one part of the equation — the governor has to sign bills into law.
When the Legislature and governor belong to different parties, signing legislation can become complicated and often excruciating. Even when the governor and Legislature are of the same party, the legislative and executive branches don’t always agree.
The Legislature ended Saturday, concluding the 60-day session. Now the governor will be considering legislation, starting with New Mexico's $7.4 billion budget.
Here are a few bills we hope to see obtain the signature of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham:
•Senate Bill 304, which creates a better method of determining boundaries for congressional and legislative districts. Instead of leaving the job up to an already burdened Legislature, an independent citizen commission will lay the initial groundwork. A compromise was added to the legislation to ensure lawmakers can change the boundaries if they feel it necessary, but the drafting of maps will start away from the political process. This effort — complete with community input along the way — should produce fairer maps, increase voter trust and reduce the power of career politicians. And that’s good for New Mexico. As GOP Sen. Mark Moores said after the legislation passed: “The passage of this bill may be one of the most important things we did as a Legislature this session.”
•Senate Bill 8, which allows the state of New Mexico to adopt air quality and hazardous waste rules more stringent than federal regulations by amending the Air Quality Control Act and the Hazardous Waste Act. This means New Mexico can protect both its environment and public health when the federal government isn’t interested in doing so. This gives New Mexico the chance to determine its best approach — a consistent one, no matter who’s in charge in Washington, D.C. — to conducting environmental oversight. We can protect ourselves even if the federal government will not.
•Senate Bill 32, better known as Roxy's law and formally as the Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, which bans trapping on public lands. This is one of the perennial bills that finally made it to the governor’s desk this session. It was close, too. After Senate Bill 32 made it through the Senate by a wide margin, the legislation cleared the House by only one vote, 35-34. The legislation forbids traps, but also snares and poisons; it was named after a beloved dog, Roxy, which strangled in a snare in 2018 while hiking with her owner.
• House Bill 55, or Publication of Capital Outlay Allocations, which is another piece of legislation that has taken years to pass both houses of the Legislature. The measure would require legislative staff to publish a list of projects 30 days after the session ends, ending what had been years of secrecy cloaking how legislators allocated their capital outlay dollars. This legislation means there's no more guessing, and a bipartisan group did the heavy lifting to get this bill through, led by Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo. Approved during Sunshine Week, we’re confident the governor will sign.
Lujan Grisham has until April 9 to make decisions — and between then and now is a potential special session next week on the legalization of cannabis. She has much to consider in the next few weeks, but these bills give could give her a good start.
